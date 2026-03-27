Houston Attorney Colby Lewis Supports Cosmetology Students Through Salon & Spa Wholesaler Scholarship Program

Meet Attorney Colby Lewis

Houston Attorney Colby Lewis Visited Salon & Spa Wholesaler to Educate Students on the Importance of Protecting One's Professional Brand & Awarded Scholarships

Your brand is one of the most valuable assets you have. Protecting your reputation and the trust of your community is critical to building a sustainable and successful business.” — Colby Lewis, Managing Partner, The Law Offices of Colby Lewis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston attorney Colby Lewis of ' The Law Offices of Colby Lewis ' recently visited students at Salon & Spa Wholesaler to discuss the importance of protecting their professional brand, building trust with clients, and maintaining strong community relationships within the beauty industry.During the visit, Lewis spoke with aspiring cosmetology professionals about the unique responsibilities that come with running a business in the salon and spa sector. The discussion focused on how beauty professionals can protect their reputation, serve clients ethically, and build long-term success in their careers.The event also highlighted a scholarship initiative created in partnership with Salon & Spa Wholesaler to support students pursuing careers in cosmetology, esthetics, and other beauty industry professions. The scholarship program provides financial assistance to help aspiring professionals cover training costs and licensing expenses as they begin their careers.Lewis also plans to build on the program by awarding two additional scholarships at future educational seminars aimed at supporting emerging professionals.“Your brand is one of the most valuable assets you have,” Lewis told students. “Protecting your reputation and the trust of your community is critical to building a sustainable and successful business.”Lewis partnered with Salon & Spa Wholesaler to recognize students who demonstrate dedication, creativity, and a commitment to building successful careers within the salon and spa industry.Trade programs such as cosmetology schools play an important role in preparing students for careers that can lead to entrepreneurship and financial independence. Lewis says supporting trade education is an important way to strengthen local communities.The event provided students with insight into the legal and professional considerations that beauty industry professionals may face as they begin their careers. Lewis emphasized the importance of professionalism, ethical decision-making, and clear communication with clients.Salon & Spa Wholesaler serves as an educational and supply resource for cosmetology students and licensed professionals across the region. Programs like the student talk hosted by the organization help connect industry professionals with experts who can provide guidance on career development and entrepreneurship.Lewis thanked the organization for the opportunity to speak with students and share practical advice about navigating the professional world.“I appreciate the opportunity to connect with future professionals in the beauty industry and talk about how they can protect themselves, their brand, and their community,” Lewis said.As the founder of the Law Offices of Colby Lewis in Houston, Lewis represents clients in personal injury, insurance disputes, and commercial litigation matters. In addition to his legal practice, he frequently participates in community outreach and educational events aimed at empowering young professionals and small business owners.Lewis says helping students understand the importance of brand protection and ethical business practices early in their careers can make a lasting difference.“Whether you’re opening a salon, building a clientele, or working in a spa, your reputation and integrity will always be your most powerful tools,” Lewis said.For more information you can check out how Colby Lewis Supports Cosmetology Students Through Salon & Spa Wholesaler Scholarship Program and also for more information about the Law Offices of Colby Lewis, visit www.clewislaw.com

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