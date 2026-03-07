Caleb Coronel From Houston to Spain 2 Caleb Coronel From Houston to Spain 3

Houston’s Caleb Coronel Selected to Represent Villarreal CF at the International Yellow Cup in Spain

VILA-REAL, CASTELLON, SPAIN, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sixteen-year-old Houston soccer player Caleb Coronel has been selected to represent Villarreal CF at the prestigious International Yellow Cup, one of the club’s most competitive international youth tournaments, scheduled to take place during the Easter 2026 break in Spain.Coronel, a player developed at Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy, is currently living, studying, and training in Spain as part of Villarreal CF’s Player Development Program while competing with Villarreal Juvenil in the highly competitive FFCV Valencian League.His selection to represent Villarreal CF in the International Yellow Cup comes following a series of strong performances throughout the season.Coronel made an immediate impression in his debut match against CD Benicàssim, scoring his first goal in less than two minutes.Another standout moment came in an international matchup against SV Austria Salzburg Pro Academy, where Coronel delivered an impressive performance, scoring two goals and demonstrating the confidence, intelligent movement, and maturity that have helped him adapt quickly to the European academy environment.The International Yellow Cup is known for bringing together some of the top youth academies in world football. Elite clubs such as FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atlético Madrid are already confirmed to participate in the 2026 edition.Over the years, the tournament has featured many of the world’s top youth prospects and provides players with the opportunity to compete against elite international competition.“Caleb has earned this opportunity through consistent work, discipline, and strong performances,” said Rafa Borillo, Director of Villarreal CF Academy Player Development Program. “What stands out the most is his confidence, his movement off the ball, and the maturity he shows in high-level games. Seeing a player from Houston adapt and perform in a professional academy environment like Villarreal CF is something we are very proud of.”For Caleb, the experience represents another important step in his development journey as he continues to grow within one of Spain’s most respected academy systems.“I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent Villarreal CF in this tournament,” said Caleb Coronel. “Every day here is a chance to learn and improve. Competing against top academies pushes me to keep working harder.”As Coronel continues to progress in Spain, academy staff and supporters alike hope his performances will continue opening doors, including the possibility of future invitations to United States Youth National Team camps.His journey reflects the growing pathway connecting Houston players to elite international development environments — proving that with the right preparation, talent, and work ethic, local players can compete on the global stage.Media ContactVillarreal Houston Soccer Academyinfo@villarrealhouston.com281-962-4920

Caleb Coronel Villarreal CF Spain Season 2025/26

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.