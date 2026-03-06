Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "140th Anniversary of Foc Tac Temple (Horta da Mitra neighbourhood)"

MACAU, March 6 - To celebrate the 140th Anniversary of Foc Tac Temple (Horta da Mitra neighbourhood), Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Foc Tac Temple (Horta da Mitra neighbourhood), Rua de Tomás da Rosa from 10:00 to 14:00 on 20th March 2026, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “140th Anniversary of Foc Tac Temple (Horta da Mitra neighbourhood)”.

Commemorative envelopes of this event priced at MOP5.00 each and various philatelic products of Macao will be available for sale. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao stamps!