Unmanned aircraft activities are prohibited on Macao Peninsula on March 7 for smooth conduct of 2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays
MACAU, March 6 - To ensure the smooth conduct of the “2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays” for the evening of 7 March 2026, which has been postponed from the Lantern Festival, the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) will implement an unmanned aircraft ban in the Macao Peninsula from 20:00 to 23:00 on 7 March 2026, according to Article 66 of the Air Navigation Regulation of Macau, approved under Executive Order No. 43/2021.
The AACM reminds all groups or individuals who have previously obtained activity permits from the Authority to operate unmanned aircraft at night on the afore-mentioned date that they must also comply with this no-fly ban. Violations will result in penalties imposed by the Authority pursuant to Paragraph 2 of Article 59 of Law No. 4/2025 (Civil Aviation Activity Law).
The notice is published in today’s Official GazetteIssue 9, Series II Supplement.
