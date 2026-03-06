Submit Release
News Search

There were 405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,068 in the last 365 days.

Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “95th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Colégio Diocesano de São José 1-6”

MACAU, March 6 - To celebrate the 95th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Colégio Diocesano de São José 1-6, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde, n.º 14-17), from 13:00 to 16:30 on 19th March 2026, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “95th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Colégio Diocesano de São José 1-6”.

A commemorative envelope will be distributed to public, and various philatelic products will also be available sale during the activity. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao stamps!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “95th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Colégio Diocesano de São José 1-6”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.