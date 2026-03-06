Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “95th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Colégio Diocesano de São José 1-6”

MACAU, March 6 - To celebrate the 95th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Colégio Diocesano de São José 1-6, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde, n.º 14-17), from 13:00 to 16:30 on 19th March 2026, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “95th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Colégio Diocesano de São José 1-6”.

A commemorative envelope will be distributed to public, and various philatelic products will also be available sale during the activity. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao stamps!