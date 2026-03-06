“1st Chinese Culture Performances Season” presents dance drama Mulan at the end of this month

MACAU, March 6 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, co-organised by the Department of Publicity, Cultural and Sports Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, and supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Education and Youth Development Bureau and the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the “1st Chinese Culture Performances Season” has presented a total of 37 premium performances, exchange performances and outreach activities since its launch in November 2025, which reached over 10,000 people and earned an enthusiastic response. The dance drama Mulan by the Ningbo Performance & Arts Group, jointly directed by Zhou Liya and Han Zhen, known as the “twin stars of Chinese Dance”, will be held on 27 and 28 March, at 7:30pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Tickets are now on sale through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing. A series of workshops and outreach activities will be successively launched. Residents are welcome to experience the beauty of traditional Chinese culture.

Mulan is a well-known legendary story in China. Centred around filial piety, loyalty, courage and love, the production depicts the heroic endeavour of a young woman Mulan who transforms from a maiden into a warrior, conveying traditional Chinese virtues and timeless humanistic sentiments. Mulan ingeniously combines dance, martial arts, drama and technological elements, breathing new life into classic characters. The production has received multiple awards, including the prestigious China Dance Lotus Award, and has toured in many countries across the globe.

The Ningbo Performance & Arts Group has won various national awards, including the “Five-One Project” Award and the China Dance Lotus Award, and has toured extensively in China and many countries and regions across the globe.

In conjunction with the dance drama Mulan, the organiser specially hosts quilling and clay modelling experience workshops dedicated to participants aged 6 or above; as well as ethnic dance costume dress-up experience workshop dedicated to children between 4 and 8 and parents. Interested residents can register through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web). If the number of registrants exceeds the maximum number of participants for the workshops, participants will be selected by drawing lots.

Tickets for the dance drama Mulan are now available through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing (ticketing.enjoymacao.mo). A 50% discount will be offered to holders of a valid Macao Resident Identity Card, a full-time student card, a Macao Teacher Card, a Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card. Each cardholder can only use one discounted ticket per performance.

For more information about the programme, please visit the thematic webpage at www.icm.gov.mo/ccps.

Dance Theatre Mulan Extension Activities