2026 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races to be held in June

MACAU, March 6 - The 2026 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races, organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM), and the Dragon Boat Association of Macau, China (DBAMC), and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, will take place on 13, 14, and 19 June at the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre.

The Organizing Committee held a press conference today (6 March) at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau to introduce the event details. Guests attending the press conference included: Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau; Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM; Mr. Vong Ka Hou, President of DBAMC; Ms. Pong Sio Wan, Head of the Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; and Mr. Leong Sio Fong, Head of the Division of Civil Service Welfare of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau.

Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau, noted in her speech that, as one of Macao’s major annual international sporting events, the Macao International Dragon Boat Races not only propel the development of dragon boat racing but also promote Chinese traditional festive culture, celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival together with residents and tourists alike. Cultural activities, performances, and food stalls will once again be featured this year to enrich the event and enhance the festive atmosphere. The organizers sincerely invite athletes, residents and tourists to join this annual sporting event and help sustain its joy and vitality together.

Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM, remarked that for more than six decades, SJM has supported and participated in dragon boat competitions, committed to advancing the sport in Macau and upholding the mission of preserving this Chinese intangible cultural heritage. Through this deeply rooted traditional sport, we aim to deepen cultural and sporting exchange across the Greater Bay Area, while further consolidating Macau’s standing as an international city for major sporting events.

Mr. Vong Ka Hou, President of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, stated that with the support of the Sports Bureau and SJM Resorts, the event has received comprehensive support and guarantees in terms of software and hardware ancillary facilities. The Association is committed to continuously optimizing and enriching the event's content, enhancing its competitiveness and appeal, and hopes that more international events will be held in Macao in the future.

The 2026 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races will be held during the Duanwu Festival (Dragon Boat Festival), kicking off with local small dragon boat races in multiple categories on 13 June, followed by local standard dragon boat races on 14 June. The Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race will take place on the day of the Duanwu Festival 19 June, featuring elite teams invited from mainland China and overseas to elevate the competition level and promote sports exchange. Residents and visitors are invited to watch the races and experience the festive atmosphere on site, thus helping to build up the event as a unique brand of sports tourism in Macao.

Limited places are once again available for registration in this year’s local races, including: Macao Small Dragon Boat Race (60 teams for the Open Category, 24 teams for the Women’s Category), Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race (18 teams), Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race (12 teams for the Open Category) and Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race (36 teams for the Open Category, 18 teams for the Women’s Category, and 18 teams for the Mixed Category).

The team entry period this year has already started and will close at 10 p.m. on 7 March. Interested associations or organizations can submit their team entries and create an online account for their team(s) at www.cmdragonboat.org.mo during this period. Teams with an existing online account do not need to submit a new entry.

Teams that have successfully created an online account can register in their categories online between 10 a.m. on 9 March to 10 p.m. on 15 March. Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until all places are filled. Priority in registration for relevant categories this year will be given to the top 12 teams in the Open Category and the top six in the Women’s Category from last year’s Macao Small Dragon Boat Race, as well as the top six in the Open Category and top three in the Women’s Category from last year’s Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race.

The team training period this year will start on 18 March to allow participating teams to fully prepare for the competition. Successfully registered teams must submit the relevant information, including the team member list, by 10 p.m. on 24 April. Applications to change team members must be submitted by 10 p.m. on 6 May; late applications will not be accepted.

For more event information, please visit the official website at www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局”(Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.