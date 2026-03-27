Houston Attorney Colby Lewis Partners with Shriners Children’s to Promote Leah’s Project Burn Prevention Initiative

Meet Attorney Colby Lewis

Initiative encourages home inspectors and real estate professionals to test hot water temperatures to prevent scald injuries in children.

Programs like Leah’s Project help raise awareness so homeowners and professionals can identify risks before someone gets hurt.” — Colby Lewis, Managing Partner, The Law Offices of Colby Lewis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston attorney Colby Lewis of The Law Offices of Colby Lewis has partnered with Shriners Children's to help raise awareness about the dangers of hot water burns through a national safety initiative known as Leah’s Project , a program focused on preventing scald injuries in homes.Leah’s Project was created to educate homeowners and housing professionals about the risks associated with excessively high water heater temperatures. The initiative is named in memory of Leah, a young child who died from severe scald burns after coming into contact with dangerously hot tap water. Advocates say many incidents like this can be prevented through simple safety measures and increased awareness.Lewis, founder of the Law Offices of Colby Lewis in Houston, recently met with representatives from Shriners Children’s to explore ways he can help promote the initiative locally. As part of the collaboration, Lewis has offered to serve as a Houston-area advocate for the program, helping connect the campaign with home inspectors, real estate professionals, and homeowners across the region.“Many tragic injuries happen because people simply don’t realize how dangerous hot water can be when it’s set too high,” Lewis said. “Leah’s Project focuses on education and prevention so families can avoid these devastating accidents.”A central component of the initiative involves working with home inspectors and real estate professionals during the home buying process. Inspectors participating in the program test hot water temperatures during inspections and place informational tags on faucets that alert homeowners if the water temperature may be unsafe. The tags also provide guidance on recommended temperature settings to reduce burn risks, particularly for young children and elderly residents.Advocates say incorporating these safety checks into routine home inspections can help make hot water safety a standard part of homeownership education.Lewis believes his legal background in construction-related cases gives him a unique perspective on the importance of safety measures within residential properties. His practice often involves representing individuals and property owners in cases where negligent construction practices, building defects, or safety failures resulted in harm.“In many of the cases we see, the issue isn’t just an accident—it’s a preventable safety failure,” Lewis said. “Programs like Leah’s Project help raise awareness so homeowners and professionals can identify risks before someone gets hurt.”Shriners Children’s operates a network of pediatric specialty hospitals across North America that treat children with orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries, and other complex medical needs. The organization has long been recognized for its commitment to providing specialized care for children, often regardless of a family’s ability to pay.By promoting Leah’s Project, Lewis hopes to expand awareness of simple preventative steps that can significantly reduce the risk of scald injuries.“Something as small as lowering a thermostat setting can save a child from severe burns,” Lewis said. “If we can help educate homeowners and housing professionals about this issue, we can prevent tragedies before they happen.”Lewis also plans to work with local organizations and industry groups in the Houston area to help distribute educational materials and encourage adoption of the faucet-tag safety program.For more information about Leah’s Project and burn prevention initiatives, visit the Shriners Children’s campaign page.For more information about the Law Offices of Colby Lewis, visit The Law Offices of Colby Lewis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.