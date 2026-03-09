Auto Werkstatt Announces New Federal Way Location to Expand German Auto Repair Services

Auto Werkstatt announces plans to open a second location in Federal Way, expanding German and European auto repair services in the South King County area.

FEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto Werkstatt , an independent automotive repair shop specializing in German and European vehicles, has acquired a second business location in Federal Way , Washington. The new facility is expected to open in the near future, with an official opening date still to be announced.The additional location represents an expansion of the company’s operations beyond its original shop in Kent, Washington. Once open, the Federal Way facility will allow Auto Werkstatt to serve a broader portion of South King County and surrounding communities with specialized automotive repair and maintenance services.Auto Werkstatt is operated by John White , who began his career in the automotive industry in Germany. White started as a mechanic’s apprentice and completed a three-year apprenticeship program before earning an associate’s degree in Auto Mechanics. Following his training, he worked as a journeyman mechanic at a Mercedes dealership.John later relocated to the United States in 2009, where he continued working in the automotive field as a journeyman mechanic. He subsequently spent approximately ten years working at a BMW and Mini dealership as a master technician before establishing Auto Werkstatt.The company focuses primarily on servicing German, European, and exotic vehicles, including BMW, Mini, Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz models. German vehicles are widely recognized for their advanced engineering and specialized systems, which often require technicians familiar with manufacturer-specific components and service procedures.Auto Werkstatt provides a range of automotive repair and maintenance services, including routine maintenance, vehicle inspections, diagnostic services, engine and timing component repairs, clutch replacement, cooling system repairs, suspension work, electrical diagnosis and repair, and fuel system services. Additional services include pre-purchase inspections, engine rebuilds, carbon cleaning, and battery replacement and registration.According to the company, the goal of the new location is to expand access to independent service options for owners of German vehicles in the region. This new location will be offering tire and wheel alignment.“Opening a second location is an exciting step for us,” said owner John White. “Our goal has always been to provide honest, high-quality service for German vehicles, and this expansion allows us to serve more drivers in the South King County area who are looking for an experienced independent alternative to the dealership.”More information about the Federal Way opening will be announced at a later date.About Auto Werkstatt:Auto Werkstatt is an independent automotive repair shop specializing in German and European vehicles. Based in Kent, Washington, the company provides maintenance, diagnostics, and repair services for brands including BMW, Mini, Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz.

