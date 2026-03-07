Spotlight on Indian Interdisciplinary Artist, Nihaarika Negi, for International Women’s Day 2026.

Author photo of Nihaarika Negi who has been nominated for a Zelda Award Front cover of Nihaarika Negi's debut graphic novel, Hunger, by artist Bill Sienkiewicz Nihaarika Negi at a book event for the release of Hunger hosted at Powerhouse

Nihaarika Negi's debut graphic novel, Hunger, from The LAB Press has been recognized with a prestigious Zelda Award nomination.

If there’s anything to be learned from history, it’s that we should go back into our individual and collective stories and try to retell them from new perspectives” — Nihaarika Negi, writer of Hunger from The LAB Press.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A nomination at the inaugural 2026 Zelda Awards is drawing fresh attention to Nihaarika Negi , an Indian filmmaker, interdisciplinary artist, and writer who works internationally. Her debut graphic novel, Hunger , from indie publisher The LAB Press is emerging as one of the most distinctive horror works in contemporary comics with its exploration of body horror and identity in a post-colonial setting.Set in 1896 Bombay under British colonial rule, the story unfolds during a period marked by famine, plague, and political upheaval. At its center is Izna, a young girl whose transformation becomes a matter of both survival and rebellion. This transformation draws upon the mythology of the Pisach, a supernatural entity from South Asian folklore associated with hunger and spiritual corruption. In Negi’s interpretation, the mythology becomes both horror and metaphor, reflecting the violent historical forces surrounding the story’s characters.“If there’s anything to be learned from history, it’s that we should go back into our individual and collective stories and try to retell them from new perspectives—perspectives that reshape and reframe what we think we know,” says writer Nihaarika Negi.Negi is nominated in the Graphic Novels Horror category of the Zelda Awards for her debut graphic novel that was brought to life visually by artist Joe Bacardo. This recognition arrives just ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, bringing a renewed focus to a creator whose work continues to explore transformation, power, and the body across multiple artistic channels. The nomination also signals the way Hunger has resonated within the broader comics community and beyond.“From the moment Nihaarika shared Hunger with us, I knew we had something rare on our hands,” adds Diane Richey, President and Co-Founder of The LAB Press. “This wasn't a story that could be told any other way — the silence between panels, the weight a single image can carry, the mythology living inside the history. Her understanding of horror as something that doesn't just frighten but reveals stayed with me. Everything about how we published it — the format, the hardcover — came from wanting to do justice to that.”As a part-indigenous artist whose output has shifted between film, immersive theater, live performance, and now graphic novels, Negi has built a body of work shaped by curiosity and experimentation. Across these platforms she has developed a creative practice that blends mythology, historical memory, and genre storytelling, while interweaving themes of transformation, survival, and folklore throughout her work. Although her career has unfolded across India, the United Kingdom, and the United States, her projects have gained international recognition with selection as a Berlinale Talent in 2021, and support from organizations including the Sundance Institute, Venice Biennale, UK Arts Council, and the Museum of Modern Art.Nihaarika Negi’s latest recognition comes from the Zelda Awards, which were founded by Karla “Moon the Storyteller” Medrano, creator of Blaq Girl Comics, as a way to recognize female creators who are shaping the comics landscape. Named in honor of pioneering cartoonist Zelda “Jackie” Ormes, the awards celebrate artists expanding the cultural and creative boundaries of the medium. Within that context, Negi’s nomination highlights a creator whose path into graphic storytelling reflects a much broader artistic practice combined with a willingness to move between and transcend artistic traditions and forms of storytelling.The book was published as a premium hardcover edition by The LAB Press, whose graphic novels emphasize visual storytelling and carefully crafted physical editions. In the case of Hunger, the format reinforces the scale and atmosphere of the story while allowing Bacardo’s artwork to fully breathe on the page. Hunger is now available through all major booksellers. You can find out more about Nihaarika Negi and Hunger at thelab.press/iwd2026

