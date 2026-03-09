Global Complex Peripheral Vascular Device Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2032, Led by Medtronic – iData Research

The peripheral vascular device market will rise from $10.4B in 2025 to $14.8B by 2032, driven by drug‑coated balloons, IVUS, and minimally invasive PAD care.

As device technologies advance, the peripheral vascular market is shifting toward data‑driven, image‑guided interventions that broaden eligibility for minimally invasive treatment.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global complex peripheral vascular device market is projected to grow from $10.4 billion in 2025 to more than $14.8 billion by 2032, driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments for peripheral arterial disease (PAD), expanding use of imaging-guided interventions, and continued innovation in drug-based vascular technologies, according to a new market report by iData Research.

Peripheral vascular interventions are becoming increasingly sophisticated as physicians adopt technologies that improve procedural precision and long-term vessel patency. Devices such as drug-coated balloons, drug-eluting stents, stent grafts, chronic total occlusion (CTO) crossing systems, and embolic protection devices are playing an expanding role in treating complex arterial disease across global healthcare systems.

Advancements in drug delivery technologies are a key driver of market growth. Next-generation drug-coated balloons and drug-eluting stents are engineered to improve pharmacokinetics and biocompatibility, helping reduce restenosis rates while extending vessel patency in femoropopliteal and below-the-knee interventions. These improvements are reducing the need for repeat procedures and supporting better long-term patient outcomes.

“Increasing integration of imaging technologies is enabling more precise and predictable treatment of complex peripheral artery disease,” said Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research.

Latin America is one of the fastest-growing peripheral vascular device markets, driven by expanding healthcare systems and rising procedure volumes. North America is seeing increased outpatient vascular procedures supported by U.S. Medicare incentives, boosting volumes while increasing price pressure. In Europe, Western markets recovered more slowly after the 2019 paclitaxel concerns, while Central and Eastern Europe continue to experience modest growth due to political and economic instability.

From a competitive perspective, Medtronic is projected to remain the global market leader, supported by a broad portfolio spanning stent grafts, drug-coated balloons, CTO devices, and embolic protection technologies. Major platforms such as Admiral IN.PACT™, Endurant™, and Valiant™ stent graft systems continue to drive significant market adoption worldwide. Competitors including W. L. Gore and Boston Scientific are also strengthening their positions through portfolio expansion and targeted investments in endovascular technologies.

The 2026 Global Complex Peripheral Vascular Device Market Report provides detailed analysis of market size, procedure volumes, units sold, pricing trends, competitive dynamics, and long-term forecasts through 2032.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.