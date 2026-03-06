BFJ Digital Issues Strategic Advisory as Salesforce Free Tier Impacts SMB Market

BFJ Digital

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BFJ Digital, a Brisbane-based digital marketing firm, has issued a strategic advisory for Australian businesses following the global expansion of Salesforce’s free CRM tier. As the barrier to entry for enterprise-grade software disappears, the agency reinforces its Salesforce consultancy service to ensure businesses convert these “free” tools into measurable revenue engines rather than fragmented data silos.The Paradox of ‘Free’ SoftwareThe recent launch of the Salesforce free tier (Foundations) has fundamentally changed the CRM landscape for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs). By offering core sales, service, and marketing features at no cost, Salesforce has neutralised the primary objection of entry-level cost. However, BFJ Digital warns that without professional architecture, the free platform can lead to hidden costs in the form of messy data, a lack of automation, and failed user adoption.The software licence is now the smallest part of the equation. The real value—and the real risk—lies in the implementation. A free CRM that isn’t connected to your media spend or your sales workflow is just a digital filing cabinet. A Salesforce consulting solution is designed to provide the technical and commercial ‘brain’ that turns that software into a profit centre.Reinvigorating the Salesforce ConsultancyBFJ Digital’s managed Salesforce service is not new, but it has been specifically optimised to support businesses taking advantage of the new free tier. The agency provides a continuous, high-level RevOps (Revenue Operations) function that most SMBs cannot afford to staff internally.This ongoing partnership includes:•Strategic Architecture: Designing pipelines that reflect real-world sales cycles.•MarTech Integration: Connecting Salesforce to Google Ads, Meta, and website analytics for full-funnel visibility.•Data Governance: Ensuring that first-party data remains clean and compliant, a critical factor in the age of AI-driven search.•Ongoing Optimisation: Treating the CRM as an evolving infrastructure that scales as the business moves beyond the free tier.Navigating the Competitive CRM EcosystemWith both Salesforce and HubSpot offering robust free entry points, BFJ Digital continues to act as an objective consultant for Brisbane businesses. The agency’s advisory emphasises that the choice between platforms should be based on long-term operational goals—identifying Salesforce as the preferred choice for businesses requiring deep customisation and a scalable data backbone for future AI agent integration.By delivering Salesforce-as-a-Service, BFJ Digital allows business owners to focus on their growth while ensuring their data infrastructure is working as hard as their marketing team.About BFJ DigitalBFJ Digital is a data-led digital marketing and transformation agency based in Brisbane, Australia. With over 15 years of experience, the agency specialises in bridge-building between complex technical stacks and commercial outcomes. BFJ Digital is a verified partner for Salesforce, HubSpot, and Google, dedicated to driving accountability and ROI in the digital space.For more information on BFJ Digital’s Salesforce advisory and managed services, visit https://bfj.digital/

