Pulsenics joins Canadian trade mission to South Korea and Japan

Pulsenics founders and the Pulse Probe solution

Ontario-based technology company grows Asian footprint to support battery gigafactory quality control.

Battery gigafactories are backbone infrastructure of the modern energy industry, and they need quality control technology that’s fit for purpose.” — Co-Founder and CEO Essam Elsahwi

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulsenics, a Toronto-based technology exporter, joined a trade mission in March 2026 to South Korea and Japan organized by the Canadian province of Ontario. Pulsenics plans to grow their presence across APAC by onboarding local representatives and participating in bi-lateral events.Pulsenics will promote their groundbreaking quality control technology that helps battery manufacturers determine the health of battery cells. AccelaGrade™ , which Pulsenics launched one month ago, is an end-of-line solution that works 38x faster than commonly used legacy technologies.Six companies from Ontario will travel to InterBattery Seoul 2026 as part of the trade mission. The mission will be led by the Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Canadian Minister of International Trade. The mission builds on more than a decade of the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement, which has doubled bilateral merchandise trade and provides tariff-free access for most Canada exports. Following the trip to InterBattery, the trade delegation will travel to Japan and participate in an embassy-organized outreach event in Tokyo.“Pulsenics has been proudly exporting next-generation technology from Canada since 2019,” commented co-Founder and COO Mariam Awara. “We’re looking forward to helping the battery industries of South Korea and Japan, which compete in every market in the world, get their product to customers even faster.”Pulsenics is among Ontario’s most innovative exporters, with active projects or partnerships in Germany, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the United States. Their next-generation diagnostic solutions, designed around rapid electrochemical impedance spectroscopy, can scale to projects of any size.“Battery gigafactories are backbone infrastructure of the modern energy industry, and they need quality control technology that’s fit for purpose,” said co-Founder and CEO Essam Elsahwi. “Pulsenics solutions help battery makers get deeper insights, faster, to help manufacturers keep their guarantees to customers.”InterBattery is Korea’s largest battery exhibition showcasing various new products and technologies related to the battery industry. The conference focuses on battery components and materials, manufacturing equipment, test and measurement equipment, and EV battery technology. InterBattery Korea is organized by the Korea Battery Industry Association and will be held at COEX Center in Seoul, Korea from March 11th - March 13th, 2026. Interested parties can schedule a meeting at the InterBattery Canadian Pavilion, Hall A booth 200.About PulsenicsPulsenics drives business transformation across the energy industry by enabling more reliable operation of electrochemical assets. Their next-generation performance diagnostics and quality control technologies, combined with industry-leading customer support, help energy companies replace legacy solutions with data-driven rapid insights. With commercial deployments spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East, Pulsenics supports leading organizations across the global energy transition. Scale with confidence. Learn more at www.pulsenics.com

