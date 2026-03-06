Pathways Foundation Awards $50,000 Grant to Birth Detroit Birth Center

Birth Detroit. Detroit's first freestanding community birth center. Dr. Jessica Fladger with a birth center client. Birth Detroit birth center birthing suite.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birth Detroit Birth Center has received a $50,000 grant from Pathways Foundation to support its mission of midwifing safe, quality, loving care through pregnancy, birth, and beyond. This unrestricted funding will strengthen Birth Detroit's ability to deliver community-based, midwife-led care in a city facing significant maternal health challenges.The grant comes at a critical time for maternal health in Detroit, where the maternal death rate is three times the national average, with 44% of these deaths being preventable. Black women in Detroit face even greater disparities, being 4.5 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, according to SEMPQIC data. Additionally, 23.3% of births in Detroit in 2023 involved inadequate prenatal care, as reported by the March of Dimes."This investment from Pathways Foundation will help power our full spectrum of care options," said Afton Shavers, Chief Administrative Officer at Birth Detroit. "By supporting our operations as a whole, Pathways is helping us create the flexible, responsive care system Detroit families need and deserve."The funding will enhance Birth Detroit's comprehensive service model, which includes birth center care, an Easy Access Clinic™, and Well-Women Care. This holistic approach ensures that quality maternal healthcare is accessible to Detroit families.Pathways Foundation, known for its commitment to creating equal access to opportunity in metro Detroit, provides unrestricted funds to organizations addressing systemic inequities. Their trust-based philanthropy approach allows partners like Birth Detroit to direct resources where they're most needed to create meaningful change."We're grateful for Pathways Foundation's recognition of our work and their trust in our vision," added Pam Bailey, Development Director. "This partnership will help turn more first heartbeats into first birthdays for Detroit families."“Birth Detroit represents the kind of bold, community-driven leadership we need to transform maternal health in this country. As a mother who experienced serious complications during my own pregnancy, this work is deeply personal to me. Black women deserve to feel safe, heard, and cared for throughout their birth journeys. I’m proud for the Felix Family Foundation to support Birth Detroit’s culturally responsive model of care, which I believe will help improve outcomes and create safer, stronger futures for women and families across Detroit.” - Allyson FelixFor more information about Birth Detroit and its services, visit birthdetroit.com.About Birth DetroitBirth Detroit is dedicated to midwifery-led care and community birth options for Detroit families. Through its birth center and comprehensive care programs, At Birth Detroit, we dream of a world where birth is safe, sacred, loving, and celebrated for everyone.About Pathways FoundationPathways Foundation supports visionary partners and leaders working to create equal access to opportunity for all who call metro Detroit home. Through unrestricted funding and deep partnerships, Pathways empowers organizations to leverage social and systemic change in their communities.

