Crisis Text Line Launches Partnership with Raregivers to Help Expand Free, 24/7 Mental Health Support for People in Need

Cycles of hope and grief for caregivers, patients and professionals

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crisis Text Line has partnered with Raregivers Inc , a global network that delivers emotional support to caregivers, patients and professionals in rare, chronic and complex disease communities, to help spread mental health awareness and support people in their time of need. Crisis Text Line is a global nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential text-based mental health support in both English and Spanish. Individuals seeking support in English can text RARE to 741741, or text RARAS to 741741 in Spanish to reach a live, volunteer Crisis Counselor.Through this partnership, Crisis Text Line and Raregivers will work together to increase awareness of mental health support within rare, chronic, and complex disease communities. By integrating Crisis Text Line’s confidential, text-based crisis support into the Raregivers’ global network, the collaboration helps ensure that caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals have immediate access to emotional support during moments of stress, overwhelm, or crisis. Together, the organizations aim to reduce isolation, normalize mental health conversations, and meet people where they are at anytime, anywhere.“Here's the rare truth: when life gets medical, people get emotional. Crisis support is critically needed for the 1 in 10 families living with rare genetic diseases - conditions with no cures,” says Cristol Barrett O’Loughlin, CEO of Raregivers Inc and leader of the Raregivers Coalition. ”Distress, depression, anxiety - these complex feelings tend to surface in the middle of the night or in the hallway of an Emergency Room. With or without a diagnosis, medical stress causes predictable emotional traumas, exacerbated by the harsh realities and heart-wrenching choices faced by our community. Now, with Crisis Text Line, emotional help is just a text away.”“Caregivers of people with rare diseases shoulder an extraordinary and often invisible burden—managing complex medical needs while navigating isolation, uncertainty, and emotional exhaustion,” said Jana French, Community Partnerships Director at Crisis Text Line. “Partnering with Raregivers is critical to our work because it allows us to reach caregivers at the moments they need support most, with care that recognizes the unique pressures they face.”Those seeking mental health support through Crisis Text Line can connect via text, web chat and WhatsApp in English and Spanish. To reach a live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselor, text RARE or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text RARAS to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat.Through national and global partnerships, Crisis Text Line co-creates meaningful impact via event and program sponsorships, cause marketing initiatives, employee mental health education programs and digital campaigns that align with a brand’s values and reach. Interested in becoming a partner? Get in touch About Crisis Text LineCrisis Text Line is a global mental health organization dedicated to supporting people in their most difficult moments. The nonprofit focuses on both crisis intervention and prevention, providing free, 24/7, confidential support in English and Spanish through a text-based platform that meets people where they are. We pair human connection with scalable technology, research, and partnerships to strengthen mental health systems and drive lasting change.Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has supported over 12 million conversations in the United States and more than 17 million globally together with our affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Crisis Text Line’s 120,000 trained volunteer Crisis Counselors bring texters from a hot moment to a cool calm by empowering each texter to use their own strengths and coping strategies. To be connected to a live, trained nonjudgmental volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat. Visit Crisis Text Line on Linkedin, Instagram and Facebook. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org About Raregivers Inc.Raregivers Global is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the mental and emotional health of caregivers, patients, and professionals within rare, chronic and complex disease communities. Through peer-to-peer support, research-backed tools, partner advocacy and global PSA awareness campaigns with HAVAS, Raregivers™ is building a sustainable ecosystem of emotional care for the 350 million people living with rare diseases and the 2.8 billion caregivers and professionals supporting them. Raregivers programs align with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals - SDG 3 (good health and well-being) and SDG 5 (women's empowerment) as women are primary caregivers in 82% of families. Raregivers has an established blueprint, and the impact is clear: over the past 25 years, the Raregivers Global Network has provided 1,550,000 hours of free wellness care and training to over 565,500 families and physician teams across 38 countries. Now, we’re ready to scale dramatically—seeking $6 million in funding. Our strategic plan details how we will reach 3.5 million families. Learn more at www.raregivers.globalAbout the Raregivers™ CoalitionThe Raregivers Coalition underscores the importance of stakeholder collaboration in global social impact initiatives. They actively seek partners to further their mission to emotionally support 3.5 million Raregivers by 2026. Foundational contributors to the Raregivers™ Emotional Journey Map & Guidebook include: Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Amicus, Alexion Charitable Foundation, BioMarin, Merck KGaA / EMD Serono, Harmony Biosciences, IONIS, PTC Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Sanofi, Soleno Therapeutics, Takeda, Ultragenyx, Foundation Ipsen, HAVAS, EURORDIS / Rare Disease International (RDI), Ford/Tuttle-Click Automotive, Davis/Dauray Family Fund, The Ehlers-Danlos Society, Prader-Willi Syndrome Association, The Assistance Fund, Remember the Girls, Global Genes, IndoUSrare, National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), Rady Children’s Health / UCI Health, The Epilepsy Foundation, SCN2A-Australia, Purrble, Tides Foundation, UNSW (University of New South Wales) / Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network (SCHN-Australia), Wildflower Apothecary, Prader-Willi Syndrome Association, FDDN, We Are Brave Together, Project Alive, Child Neurology Foundation, Blue Oak Nutraceuticals, Insight Experience, Rare Disease Diversity Coalition (RDDC), Undiagnosed Disease Network (UDN), Histiocytosis Association, Rare Revolution Magazine, Microsoft employee volunteers and Raregivers Inc (formerly ANGEL AID). Learn more at www.raregivers.globalCONTACT:Erick EdwingSenior Vice President, HealthHavas Red, Havas PR Networkerick.edwing@havas.comCristol Barrett O’LoughlinFounder & CEORaregivers Globalcoalition@raregivers.global

