Lifetime Roofing & Renovation Surpasses 1,000 Roof Installations Across the San Francisco Bay Area
San Jose’s Lifetime Roofing & Renovation joins the elite top 1% of contractors nationwide by earning the Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor status.SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifetime Roofing & Renovation, a premier residential and commercial roofing contractor, is proud to announce it has officially surpassed the milestone of 1,000 successful roof installations throughout San Jose and the greater Bay Area. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to providing long-term structural integrity and award-winning craftsmanship to California homeowners.
As storm patterns and environmental demands in Northern California evolve, the need for high-performance roofing systems has reached an all-time high. Lifetime Roofing & Renovation has met this demand by specializing in full-tear-off replacements and precision repairs that address critical issues like dry rot, attic ventilation, and energy efficiency.
"Reaching 1,000 installs is more than just a number for us; it represents 1,000 families and businesses we’ve protected," said the spokesperson for Lifetime Roofing & Renovation. "Our process is built on transparency, from the initial digital inspection report to the final magnetic sweep for nails. We want our clients to have peace of mind for a lifetime."
The company’s growth is attributed to its status as a Licensed, Bonded, and Insured CA State Contractor (#1090028) and its dedication to utilizing premium materials from industry leaders like CertainTeed and Owens Corning.
Located in Sunnyvale, California, Lifetime Roofing & Renovation is a 5-star rated contractor specializing in residential and commercial roofing solutions. With over 15 years of experience and a 10-year workmanship warranty, the company serves the entire Bay Area, including San Jose, Santa Clara, and Los Angeles.
