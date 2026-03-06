Paragon Digital Marketing Earns Awards for Digital Innovation and Workplace Culture

Business NH Magazine’s Best Companies to Work For in New Hampshire -- awarded based on employee feedback evaluating workplace culture, leadership, and employee experience. Paragon's website redesign for Saving's Bank of Walpole is recognized with a Summit Creative Award and Web Excellence Award.

The awards recognize Paragon’s work in digital marketing campaigns, website design, and its employee-driven workplace culture.

KEENE, NH, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paragon Digital Marketing , a Keene-based digital marketing and web development agency, has received multiple international and regional honors, including several global Web Excellence Awards, a Summit Creative Award, and recognition as one of Business NH Magazine’s Best Companies to Work For in New Hampshire The awards recognize Paragon’s work in digital marketing campaigns, website design, and its employee-driven workplace culture.Key Awards at a GlanceParagon Digital received several recognitions for its digital work and company culture:• Best Companies to Work For in New Hampshire — Business NH MagazineAwarded based on employee feedback evaluating workplace culture, leadership, and employee experience.• Web Excellence Award — Women’s Health Network (Digital Marketing Campaign)Recognized for a campaign centered around an interactive Bone Health Fracture Risk Quiz that integrated paid media, personalized content, and marketing automation.• Web Excellence Award — Keene Ice & Snow Festival (Digital Advertising Campaign)Honored for a highly efficient Meta advertising campaign that generated over 240,000 impressions and nearly 3,000 event responses on a $500 advertising budget.• Web Excellence Award — Savings Bank of Walpole (Banking Website) Awarded for a complete redesign of the community bank’s website, improving navigation, mobile usability, and conversion pathways.• Summit Creative Award — Savings Bank of Walpole (Website Redesign)Recognized for excellence in website design, user experience, and digital strategy.“These recognitions reflect the creativity and strategic thinking our team brings to every client partnership,” said Zach Luse, Founder and CEO of Paragon Digital Marketing. “Whether we’re supporting local organizations or national brands, our focus is on building digital experiences that produce measurable results.”Paragon’s award-winning work included digital campaigns that generated millions of user interactions, improved engagement and conversion rates for client websites, and helped organizations connect with audiences through data-driven digital marketing strategies.In addition to project-based recognition, Paragon was named one of Business NH Magazine’s Best Companies to Work For in New Hampshire, an award based on employee feedback and evaluations of workplace culture, leadership, benefits, and professional development opportunities.The combination of national industry recognition and workplace awards highlights Paragon Digital Marketing’s continued growth and commitment to both client success and team development.About Paragon Digital MarketingParagon Digital Marketing is a digital marketing and web development agency headquartered in Keene, New Hampshire. The agency provides services including search engine optimization (SEO/GEO), paid media management, web design and development, marketing automation, and digital strategy. Paragon partners with organizations ranging from regional businesses to global enterprises to improve online visibility and drive measurable growth.Learn more at https://paragondigital.com/our-work/

