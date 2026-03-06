Goldman McCormick PR Expands Legal PR Division as Demand Grows Among Attorneys Seeking Media-Driven Case Strategy

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 40 million lawsuits are filed in the United States each year, according to data compiled across state and federal courts. Of those, the overwhelming majority never receive any meaningful public attention. Goldman McCormick Public Relations , a Forbes-recognized crisis communications and legal marketing firm, has spent over 16 years helping attorneys change that equation for their clients.According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 81,055 new workplace discrimination charges were filed in fiscal year 2023 alone, a 10 percent increase over the prior year. Across personal injury, criminal defense, and workplace discrimination, the volume of cases in American courts continues to grow each year. Yet for most plaintiffs and defendants, the case exists only inside a courtroom. Goldman McCormick specializes in bringing those cases into the public arena, where sustained media attention can shift the dynamics of litigation entirely."For many victims and people who have been wrongly accused, the courtroom isn’t the only place where their case plays out. Public awareness matters. When the media brings attention to a case, it gives people who might otherwise be ignored the chance to tell their story and make sure the facts are heard," said Mark Goldman, Co-Founder of Goldman McCormick Public Relations.The firm’s capabilities are grounded in a track record that includes some of the most compelling legal stories of the past two decades. Goldman McCormick’s campaign on behalf of Nick Hillary, a father of five wrongly accused of murder by a district attorney who pursued charges with no credible evidence, produced a five-page cover story in The New York Times. The resulting public scrutiny attracted additional legal expertise to the defense. Nick Hillary was ultimately exonerated. The campaign earned Goldman McCormick the Bulldog Reporter Gold Award, one of the most respected honors in the PR industry.Journalists have always had a voracious appetite for legal stories, and the public’s demand for cases involving injustice has never wavered. Goldman McCormick works exclusively with attorneys who demonstrate strong ethical standards and complete transparency, serving both solo practitioners and larger firms across personal injury, workplace discrimination, and wrongful accusation matters. Goldman McCormick PR was founded in New York City in 2010 by Mark Goldman and Ryan McCormick.Sources:U.S. Court Filing Volume — National Center for State Courts / ConsumerShield:EEOC Fiscal Year 2023 Discrimination Charges:40 Million Annual U.S. Lawsuits — One Legal / Court Statistics:NCSC Court Statistics Project:Media Contact:

