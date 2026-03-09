Author Debbi DiMaggio Announces Pre-Sale of Mindset In Motion Book Timed with LA Marathon

Mindset Strategist, Author, Speaker, and Real Estate Advisor Debbi DiMaggio Announces Pre-Sale of Her New Book, Mindset In Motion, Designed to Help Readers Stop Waiting for Clarity and Start Creating It. Bestselling Author and Podcast Host Debbi DiMaggio announces new Mindset In Motion book with 5-Step Mindset in Motion Method™ framework to help individuals activate purpose, build momentum, and turn intention into aligned action. After completing the Los Angeles Marathon driven primarily by mindset rather than physical training, bestselling author, speaker, entrepreneur, and top-producing Realtor® Debbi DiMaggio announces Pre-Sale of Mindset In Motion book. Chase DiMaggio Betta and Debbi DiMaggio celebrate at Santa Monica, CA, finish line after 10k High Tide Run. DiMaggio Betta Group honored with multiple Top Real Estate Producer Awards in 2025. L to R: Adam Betta, Debbi DiMaggio, Chase DiMaggio Betta.

Mindset In Motion introduces Debbi DiMaggio’s Mindset In Motion Method™, inviting readers to stop waiting for clarity and start creating it.

Nothing changes until something moves.” — Mindset In Motion Author Debbi DiMaggio

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After completing the Los Angeles Marathon driven primarily by mindset rather than physical training, bestselling author, speaker, entrepreneur, and top-producing real estate Advisor and Realtor Debbi DiMaggio announces the Pre-Sale book release of Mindset In Motion : Activate Purpose, Power and Peak Performance (March 2026).This new book introduces DiMaggio’s Mindset in Motion Method™, a five-step framework designed to help individuals activate purpose, build momentum, and turn intention into aligned action.Drawing on decades of experience working with clients in real estate, coaching, and through her lifelong study of personal growth and performance, DiMaggio presents a practical framework designed to transform how individuals think, act, and show up each day.DiMaggio explains: “I’ve spent decades working with clients at every stage of life—high performers, quiet achievers, those in transition, and those standing at the edge of something new. And I’ve learned this truth: Nothing changes until something moves.”Mindset In Motion emphasizes the importance of discovering an inner spark and making small, purposeful shifts that build confidence, momentum, and lasting success.Inspired by DiMaggio’s athletic roots and cousin, baseball legend Joe DiMaggio, the book includes a sports-inspired structure:Part 1: Pre-GamePart 2: The Game MindsetPart 3: Post-Game MindsetDiMaggio adds: “You don’t have to be an athlete to apply these life-changing skills that can accelerate your business and personal goals.”At the end of each chapter, readers engage with three prompts designed to strengthen their mental muscles and apply new insights in real life:GOAL: What are you working toward?ACTION: What is one small step you can take today to move forward?CONNECT: Who can support you? Write out the names of friends, clients, acquaintances, and even strangers you want to reach out to for support in moving forward with your goals.DiMaggio explains the philosophy behind the book: “Mindset in Motion is the practice of turning intention into action. It’s not about perfection or overnight success. It’s about small, aligned steps that build confidence, clarity, and unstoppable momentum.”Using the Mindset In Motion Method™ — Goal, Believe, Internalize, Share, Activate —, readers learn how to:• Clarify what truly matters now• Replace limiting beliefs with empowering ones• Build identity-level change that lasts• Create accountability through connection and contribution• Activate purposeful action without burnoutTo inspire readers to take action, the book includes real-world stories such as:1. Running and finishing the Los Angeles Marathon on mindset alone2. Landing a job at the Supreme Court of the United States simply by walking in and asking3. Launching a real estate company during the Great Recession4. Committing to a 5 a.m.–9 a.m. morning routine set the tone for a focused and productive dayDiMaggio adds: “Whether you’re navigating a transition, redefining success, or simply ready for more meaning in your work and life, the insights in Mindset In Motion can meet you where you are—and move you forward.”WHERE TO BUY THE BOOKAmazon: Mindset In Motion: Activate Your Purpose, Power and Peak Performance Follow @DebbiDiMaggioLinkedInYouTubeInstagramABOUT THE AUTHOR: Debbi DiMaggio is a Mindset Strategist, Author, Speaker, and top Real Estate Advisor with more than 35 years of experience helping clients achieve extraordinary results in business and life. She is the author of six books, including Mindset In Motion: Activate Purpose, Power and Peak Performance (March 2026), and the creator of the Mindset in Motion Method™, a framework designed to help individuals turn intention into aligned action.Throughout her career, DiMaggio has worked with thousands of clients while continuously studying mindset, performance, leadership, and personal growth. A lifelong learner committed to improving both professionally and personally, she draws on her own experiences, insights, and decades of client work to help others move forward with clarity and confidence. She is also the author of Real Estate Rules!, Contained Beauty, Lights, Camera, Action!, Beauty at Any Age Because Age is Just an Attitude, and The Art of Real Estate.During the Great Recession, she co-launched Highland Partners with her husband and partners and founded the Piedmont Business Network. Her work has been featured on ABC7 News Bay Area, KRON4, Inman News, and Unique Homes, and she has presented at industry events including Inman Luxury Connect and the 'Be Corcoran' Real Estate Conference, among others. A cancer survivor, philanthropist, wife, and mother of two, Debbi lives between the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, and is passionate about helping others step confidently into their next chapter https://debbidimaggio.com and https://mindsetinmotionbook.com

Mindset in Motion with Debbi DiMaggio: 5-Step Method to Activate Purpose, Power & Peak Performance

