Murphy Business and Financial Corporation LLC Announces 2025 Top Producers and Multi-Million Dollar Club Winners

Murphy Business announces 2025 Top Producers and Multi-Million Dollar Club brokers, recognizing outstanding performance.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Murphy Business and Financial Corporation LLC (MBFC), one of North America’s leading business brokerage firms, is proud to announce its 2025 Top Producer Award recipients and Multi-Million Dollar Club inductees. These honors recognize outstanding brokers across the Murphy Business network who demonstrated exceptional performance, client service, and professionalism throughout 2025.

With more than 130 franchise locations and over 250 professional business brokers across the United States and Canada, Murphy Business continues to set the standard in business brokerage and lower middle-market M&A advisory services.

The Top Producer Award recognizes the top 15 brokers in the Murphy Business system based on transaction performance, brand leadership, and client satisfaction.

The Multi-Million Dollar Club honors brokers who closed more than $2 million in transaction value during the 2025 calendar year — a milestone that reflects both market expertise and trusted advisory relationships.

The awards will be presented at the company’s annual conference this April in Clearwater, where franchisees and brokers gathered for advanced training, strategic planning, and recognition of excellence across the network.

“Our 2025 award recipients represent the very best of Murphy Business,” said Veronica Cardinale Ellinger, Chief Executive Officer of Murphy Business and Financial Corporation LLC. “These brokers embody the integrity, professionalism, and client-first mindset that define our brand. Their dedication helped deliver another record-breaking year for our organization, and we are incredibly proud of the impact they’ve made — not only within our network, but in the lives of the business owners they serve.”

Murphy Business continues to experience strong momentum nationwide as entrepreneurs seek experienced advisors to guide them through business transitions. The firm’s proven processes, comprehensive valuation services, and collaborative national network position its brokers for sustained success.

A full list of 2025 Top Producers and Multi-Million Dollar Club recipients can be found at www.murphybusiness.com.

