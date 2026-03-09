Green Security and C4UHC to Strengthen Patient Safety Through Unified Healthcare Vendor Credentialing

Green Security C4UHC, Inc.

National Credentialing Membership Expands as Green Security Joins the Professional Association and its Board

We happily welcome Green Security as our first credentialing board member as we heighten our efforts to simplify the complicated and wasteful credentialing processes in healthcare ecosystems.” — Carter Lonsberry, Executive Director, C4UHC

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Security , a leading SaaS provider of vendor credentialing and access compliance software, and The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC), Inc. , a professional association aiming to streamline the healthcare representative credentialing process, have struck a membership agreement to enhance patient safety throughout the healthcare system in the United States.With Green Security’s new membership in C4UHC, the two organizations will combine and expand efforts to promote awareness and adoption of the American National Standard for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare (ANSI Standard), creating a more consistent, efficient, and transparent approach to credentialing across healthcare facilities nationwide.For vendors and healthcare suppliers, adoption of a single national credentialing standard significantly reduces administrative burden and cost by eliminating repetitive credentialing requirements across multiple health systems. A unified standard enables faster approvals, clearer expectations, and fewer delays in gaining site access, allowing vendor representatives to spend less time navigating paperwork and more time supporting clinical teams and patient care.Standardization also increases fairness and predictability for suppliers of all sizes by replacing fragmented, proprietary credentialing processes with a transparent, nationally recognized framework. By aligning vendors, healthcare providers, and credentialing platforms around one trusted standard, the ANSI Standard helps ensure patient safety and confidentiality while improving operational efficiency, reducing redundancies, and creating a more scalable credentialing ecosystem across the entire healthcare supply chain.As the first vendor operations and credentialing organization to join the C4UHC network, GreenSecurity’s support of national credentialing standards aligns with its overall goals to simplify redundant processes, enhance security, and foster trust within organizations.The collaboration includes Green Security joining C4UHC as a member and securing a seat on its board of directors, currently chaired by Christina Myers, Credentialing Manager, Philips Healthcare.“We are happy to start 2026 by welcoming Green Security as our first credentialing board member into C4UHC. The timing is perfect as we heighten our efforts to simplify the often complicated and wasteful credentialing processes in healthcare ecosystems across the country,” said Carter Lonsberry, Executive Director, C4UHC.While the ANSI Standard establishes a nationally recognized framework for supplier credentialing, Green Security and C4UHC recognize that healthcare facilities must continue to comply with local policies, state regulations, and organization‑specific requirements. The membership is designed to support this reality by enabling flexibility where needed today, while driving long‑term alignment toward a consistent national standard. By leaning in together, the organizations aim to reduce unnecessary variation over time, improve transparency, and create a more efficient credentialing experience for vendors and providers alike without compromising regulatory compliance or patient safety.“Progress in patient safety depends on organizations working together toward common standards. Green Security’s involvement reflects a shared commitment to advancing ANSI-aligned best practices in healthcare access and workforce oversight,” said Myers.“What makes vendor credentialing challenging is everything that surrounds it. Every facility can operate a little differently, and the requirements aren’t always communicated in plain language. Much of what people learn comes from trial and error or from another rep saying, ‘this is just how it is,’” said Mickey Meehan, CEO, Green Security. “Our membership with C4UHC will help dispel that confusion and implement real, viable solutions based on the ANSI Standard to increase efficiencies in vendor credentialing. We can’t wait to get started.”About Green Security:Green Security is the leading SaaS platform for healthcare vendor operations, delivering end-to-end vendor credentialing, access management, and value analysis solutions to healthcare systems nationwide. Trusted by more than 1,800 facilities, Green Security manages access and compliance for over 120,000 vendor representatives, helping hospitals standardize credentialing, automate nonemployee access, and reduce operational risk. Learn more at https://gogreensecurity.com/ About C4UHC:The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) promotes the common business interest of healthcare ecosystem organizations by supporting the adoption of a national standard for supplier credentialing. This work aims to protect patient safety and confidentiality, reduce duplicative costs, and meet the needs of both providers and suppliers. https://c4uhc.org/about/

