Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe on student and stakeholder Helpdesk resolving over 55 000 student queries

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, is pleased to announce that the student and stakeholder Helpdesk in her office has successfully handled over 55,000 queries from across the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector since its establishment in August 2024.

Deputy Minister Gondwe established the Helpdesk immediately after taking office, serving as an interface between the PSET sector and students, and the wider public seeking help and information.

So far, the DM’s helpdesk has managed 57,283 queries, with around 55,121 resolved and closed, achieving a 90% resolution rate.

The DM’s Helpdesk provides quick, personalised support to students and stakeholders, focusing on enquiries about the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), registration status, and issues such as delays in results, diplomas, and certificates.

“The work of the Helpdesk closely aligns with my vision of connecting higher education with our communities. Every day through the Helpdesk, we support students and stakeholders by providing a direct platform for them to escalate their queries and grievances. It pleases me to see the Helpdesk growing and reaching the 55,000 milestone in resolved enquiries. This shows we are making a difference and positively impacting students and stakeholders,” said Deputy Minister Gondwe.

To effectively assist students and stakeholders, the DM’s helpdesk works closely with the department’s internal Exam and Diploma section and with the TVET and University branches within the Department and NSFAS.

“With the increasing volume of queries, we are now transitioning to a digital Helpdesk for a faster, smarter, more accessible solution. In the meantime, please contact my Helpdesk by email at Dmsdesk@Dhet.gov.za,” said Deputy Minister Gondwe.

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

