President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Mpumalanga Director of Public Prosecutions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of section 13(1)9c) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act and after consultation set out in the legislation, appointed Mr Sonja Josiah Ntuli as Director of Public Prosecutions in Mpumalanga.

Mr Sonja is a lawyer with 29 years’ experience in the legal field as an attorney, and prosecutor.

Core to this experience is Mr Sonja’s 21 years of service in various capacities within the National Prosecuting Authority, from district court prosecutor to Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions.

Most recently, Mr Sonja was Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in Mpumalanga for close on three years.

President Ramaphosa wishes Mr Ntuli well in his role of entrenching the rule of law in the province and bringing to book persons or entities that violate the law.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za