Ottawa Martial Artist Eli Cooper Wins Double Gold at The Ontario Provincial Martial Arts Championships

Eli Cooper point fighting at The Ontario Provincial Martial Arts Championships Eli Cooper performing Ohan at the Ontario Provincial Martial Arts Championships Kata Ohan Ottawa’s Eli Cooper wins double gold at the Ontario Provincial Martial Arts Championships Double Gold

Young Canadian martial artist dominates competitors to capture provincial gold in both Advanced Kata and Point Fighting

Every tournament is a chance to learn and improve,” said Cooper. “I'm happy with my performance, and am grateful to Senseis Ben Clarke, Rose Rhéaume, my teammates, and family for their support.” — Eli Cooper

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa martial artist Eli Cooper delivered a commanding performance at the Ontario Provincial Martial Arts Championship , capturing two Gold Medals in highly competitive advanced youth divisions and further establishing himself as one of Canada’s rising young competitors in sport karate.​​Competing against some of the province’s strongest athletes, Cooper claimed Gold in 11–12 Boys Advanced Kata, defeating a field of 26 competitors, before returning to the ring to capture Gold in 11–12 Boys Advanced Point Fighting in a division featuring 25 fighters where he earned his point fighting title battling through five decisive matches.Cooper’s double-gold performance required excellence in two very different disciplines. In kata, athletes perform choreographed sequences of techniques where judges evaluate precision, power, balance, and presentation. In point fighting, competitors face live opponents in fast-paced bouts requiring strategy, timing, and defensive awareness.For Cooper, the double-gold finish reinforces a powerful competitive trajectory that has been building.“Every tournament is a chance to learn and improve,” said Cooper. “I'm happy with my performance, and am grateful to Senseis Ben Clarke, Rose Rhéaume, my teammates, and family for their support.”These latest victories add to a remarkable run for the Ottawa athlete, who trains with Team Douvris Martial Arts Orleans , where he continues to refine his skills across traditional and sport karate disciplines.As youth participation in competitive martial arts and sport karate continues to grow across Canada, athletes like Cooper represent the next generation of disciplined competitors balancing sport performance, academic commitments, and community involvement.With continued provincial and international competition ahead, Cooper’s performances are attracting attention from supporters and potential sponsors interested in backing emerging Canadian youth athletes.As Cooper continues his competitive ascent, in what is shaping into a defining season, performances like this reinforce his standing as a growing young athlete with National and International ambitions ahead.Highlights of his recent competitive record include:- Grand Champion title at Tournoi Le Buck D’Or 2026- Three Gold Medals at Challenge Rive Nord 2026- Five Medals at the Toronto International Tournament of Champions 2025- Three Medals at Sunfukimania 2025- Two Medals at the 2025 WKC World Championships in Niagara Falls, New YorkAdditional athlete coverage and competition updates can be found at The House of Cooper Upcoming tournaments include:- STK Master of the Ring- Cobra International- WKC Provincials- Karate Maynia- The HammerAbout Eli Cooper:Eli Cooper is a competitive martial artist from Ottawa, Canada representing Team Douvris Martial Arts Orleans. Known for his strength in both traditional kata, point fighting and Chinese forms, Cooper has earned multiple Provincial, National, and International medals, including podium finishes at the 2025 WKC World Championships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.