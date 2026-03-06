Attorney General Jeff Jackson Announces $12.7 Million Medicaid Fraud Sentencings

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, March 6, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH — Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced the sentencing of the final of five defendants involved in a scheme that defrauded the North Carolina Medicaid program of over $12.7 million. In total, the defendants must repay over $2.5 million to the IRS and over $15 million to Medicaid.

On March 2, 2026, Kimberly Sims was sentenced to two years in federal prison and ordered to pay $1,845,276.95 in restitution to Medicaid and $207,383 to the IRS. She pleaded guilty to a conspiracy which included paying illegal remunerations, committing health care fraud and making and using materially false documents, as well as filing a false tax return.

“The people behind this scheme were supposed to help patients,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Instead, they developed an elaborate scheme to steal millions in taxpayer dollars. My office and our federal partners will hold accountable anyone who exploits patients and abuses Medicaid for their personal gain.”

From 2018 to 2023, Keke Johnson and Francine Super, who worked for Life Touch, paid more than $1 million in kickbacks to Medicaid patients to incentivize them to show up for substance abuse and lab services. Johnson then billed those services to the North Carolina Medicaid program on behalf of Life Touch and 1st Choice Healthcare, a urine drug screening company, resulting in more than $12.7 million in fraudulent claims. The owner of 1st Choice Healthcare and Super’s daughter, Kimberly Sims, would then pay Medicaid kickbacks to the Life Touch employees for the lab services they ordered. Brandon Sims, the owner of Life Touch, received millions in proceeds from the operation, but failed to file or pay taxes on them.

This case was part of the NCDOJ Medicaid Investigations Division’s continuing data mining efforts to identify and prosecute health care fraud. Johnson and Super lied to the North Carolina Medicaid program and MID about the ongoing kickbacks. In multiple audits, Johnson and Super created fake documents to make it appear Life Touch was not paying patients, when they were.

On February 24, 2026, Keke Johnson was sentenced to six years in federal prison and to pay $15,286,912.91 in restitution to North Carolina Medicaid and $331,851 to the IRS.

On February 19, 2026, Life Touch, LLC was sentenced to pay a $15 million fine, to dissolve itself, and otherwise serve five years of probation and repay $12,762,511.30 in restitution to the North Carolina Medicaid program.

On February 19, 2026, Brandon Sims was sentenced to two years and six months in federal prison, and to pay $1,892,919.40 in restitution to the IRS.

On January 6, 2026, Francine Super was sentenced to six years in federal prison, and to pay $15,286,912.91 in restitution to North Carolina Medicaid and $373,810 to the IRS.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement seized more than $6 million in cash, real estate, and other assets, including a 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan, a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette, and a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado.

The North Carolina Department of Justice’s Medicaid Investigations Division investigated the case alongside the FBI, IRS, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-OIG. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and NCDOJ’s MID prosecuted the cases.

About the Medicaid Investigations Division (MID)

The Attorney General’s MID investigates fraud and abuse by health care companies and providers, as well as patient abuse and neglect in facilities that are funded by Medicaid. Medicaid is a joint federal-state program that helps provide medical care for people with limited income. To date, the MID has recovered more than $1 billion in restitution and penalties for North Carolina.

MID receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $8,535,748 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2024. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,845,248, is funded by the State of North Carolina. To report Medicaid fraud in North Carolina, call the North Carolina Medicaid Investigations Division at 919-881-2320.

