Rowan Foundation Marks Blood Clot Awareness Month with Women’s Health Education and First-of-Its-Kind Scholarship

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Blood Clot Awareness Month (BCAM) this March, the Rowan Foundation is launching a series of educational and community-focused initiatives designed to elevate awareness of blood clots and clotting disorders, particularly as they relate to women’s health.A cornerstone of this year’s BCAM activities includes the introduction of the first scholarship specifically created for women affected by blood clots. The scholarship is named in honor of Alexandra Rowan, whose life was suddenly cut short by a blood clot and whose legacy inspired the Foundation’s mission to advance education, advocacy, and informed healthcare conversations around women’s health and clotting.The scholarship recognizes resilience, reflection, and the power of personal storytelling, supporting women whose academic and creative journeys have been shaped by a blood clot or clotting disorder.“Alexandra viewed writing as a way to understand the world, connect with others, and express emotion and imagination with clarity and heart,” said David Rowan, Founder of the Rowan Foundation. “Our scholarship program includes the first national writing award specifically for women whose lives have been affected by a blood clot or clotting disorder. Their resilience deserves recognition.”Throughout Blood Clot Awareness Month, the Foundation will also share patient stories, clinical insights, and practical tools to help women better understand personal risk factors associated with hormonal contraception, pregnancy, menopause hormone therapy, and other health conditions. As part of the effort, the Foundation will feature voices from its “In Her Words” storytelling initiative, which highlights the lived experiences of women and families affected by blood clots and clotting disorders. Campaign content will be featured across the Foundation’s website , social media platforms, and its "Women’s Health & Clotting" educational resources.PUBLIC HEALTH IMPACTBlood clots are a serious but often under-recognized health issue. An estimated 900,000 people in the United States experience a blood clot each year, and as many as 100,000 deaths may be related to blood clots, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.For women, risk can increase during certain life stages or with certain medical treatments, including estrogen-based medications such as some forms of contraception or menopause hormone therapy, as well as during pregnancy and the postpartum period.Blood clots, including deep vein thrombosis (DVT, a blood clot in a leg or arm) and pulmonary embolism (PE, a blood clot in the lung), can develop when blood flow slows or when clotting mechanisms are triggered. Possible warning signs and symptoms include swelling, pain, or warmth in a leg or arm, sudden shortness of breath, chest pain, or an unexplained rapid heartbeat. Recognizing symptoms early and seeking prompt medical attention can be critical.Blood Clot Awareness Month serves as a reminder that greater awareness can lead to earlier detection, more informed patient-provider conversations, and ultimately better outcomes. Through education, storytelling, and community engagement, the Rowan Foundation hopes to encourage women and families to better understand the risk for clots and recognize symptoms sooner.For more information about the Rowan Foundation’s Blood Clot Awareness Month activities, visit their 2026 campaign webpage . Those interested in the Foundation's scholarship opportunities can learn more and apply here . The deadline for scholarship applications, which opened in January 2026, is April 1, 2026.ABOUT THE ROWAN FOUNDATIONThe Rowan Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing education and awareness about blood clot risks, particularly as they relate to women’s health. The Foundation works to empower women with knowledge about blood clot prevention, symptoms, and risk factors so they can make informed healthcare decisions. Through educational resources, community partnerships, and storytelling initiatives, the Rowan Foundation seeks to improve health outcomes and elevate patient and family voices within conversations about clotting and women’s health.

