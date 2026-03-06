Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office has sent a notice to Austin Independent School District (“ISD”) after receiving a citizen complaint regarding violations of Senate Bill 8, which is the Texas Women’s Privacy Act. Attorney General Paxton previously launched a tip line to ensure that state entities are not allowing mentally ill men to invade women’s spaces.

The complaint alleges that both Austin ISD and Austin High have been made aware that a biological male has been using girls’ restrooms and locker rooms, in direct violation of the law. S.B. 8 specifically bars any state agency or local government political subdivision from allowing men to invade women’s private spaces, including restrooms and locker rooms. The ISD has been advised that, under the law, there will be a $5,000 penalty per day going forward if the violation continues and boys are allowed to continue to put female students at risk by invading their spaces.

As required by state law, the notice is a statutory prerequisite for the OAG to file a lawsuit, and the ISD now has 15 days to cure the violations of the law.

“I will work tirelessly to hold Austin ISD accountable if it does not stop its unlawful, woke policy of allowing men to invade women’s spaces,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The law is clear that political subdivisions in Texas must not allow biological men to use girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms, yet Austin ISD has intentionally chosen to do that in violation of S.B. 8. I will explore every legal avenue to protect our students and ensure that women’s spaces are protected from mentally ill men who want to pretend they’re girls.”