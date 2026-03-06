Tampa’s Sea Lime Lures Bringing Offshore Fishing Innovation to Tampa Boat Show

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa-based fishing gear company Sea Lime Lures will be showcasing its patented offshore trolling lure in its own backyard this weekend as the Tampa Bay Boat Show returns to the city. Anglers, boaters, and marine enthusiasts attending the show can visit Booth 111 to meet the Sea Lime Lures team and experience the Florida-made fishing innovations that have been gaining attention among anglers.For Clint Owens, the Tampa Boat Show represents more than just another industry event, it’s an opportunity to connect with the local boating and fishing community where the company continues to grow.“Being able to exhibit in Tampa means a lot to us,” said Owens, Founder and President of Sea Lime Lures. “This is home for our company, so having the opportunity to meet local anglers and share our products with the community makes this show especially meaningful.”Founded in 2016, Sea Lime Lures designs and produces its products in Florida using materials sourced within driving distance of Tampa Bay. The company’s focus on practical innovation and American craftsmanship has helped establish the brand among recreational anglers and professional captains alike.Sea Lime’s flagship 8.25-inch offshore trolling lure features a U.S.-patented water-channel design that allows water to flow directly through the lure, creating a natural, lifelike swimming motion that closely mimics live bait. Unlike traditional trolling lures that rely solely on surface action, Sea Lime’s internal channel technology works with the water to produce balance, movement, and consistency in a wide range of offshore conditions.The inspiration for the patented design came to Clint Owens years ago while stopped at a red light in Queens, New York. Watching a flag wave effortlessly in the wind, he envisioned creating a lure that could replicate that same fluid motion underwater. That moment ultimately became the foundation for Sea Lime’s proprietary water-channel technology.Engineered with a replacement body system, the Sea Lime Lure allows anglers to adapt their setup based on target species and offshore conditions. Built using a combination of durable polycarbonate and flexible polyester materials, the lure is designed for offshore trolling use while maintaining realistic fish-like movement. Each lure is locally tested in Gulf waters before production to ensure real-world performance.In addition to its patented trolling lure, Sea Lime Lures will also be showcasing the Boat Bin, a versatile onboard storage solution designed to help anglers and boaters keep gear organized while out on the water. The Boat Bin was developed as a practical tool for storing tackle, tools, drinks, and other essentials, helping reduce clutter and keep frequently used items easily accessible during a day on the boat.While many anglers discover Sea Lime through its trolling lure technology, the Boat Bin represents another side of the company’s approach to product development aimed at solving everyday challenges experienced on the water.“Whether someone is offshore trolling or just enjoying a day out on the boat, having the right gear within reach makes the experience that much better,” Owens said. “The Boat Bin is one of those simple ideas that came from time spent on the water and wanting a better way to keep things organized.”Visitors to the Tampa Boat Show will have the opportunity to see both products in person and speak with Owens about the inspiration and engineering behind Sea Lime’s growing lineup of marine gear.Throughout the weekend, the Sea Lime Lures team will be available at Booth 111 to meet anglers, discuss offshore trolling techniques, and share the story behind Sea Lime’s patented lure design.The Tampa Boat Show, happening this weekend at The Florida State Fairgrounds, brings together marine enthusiasts, boat manufacturers, and fishing gear companies from across the region for a weekend showcasing the latest innovations in boating, fishing equipment, and life on the water.About Sea Lime LuresSea Lime Lures is a Tampa-based fishing gear company specializing in American-made lures and accessories. Founded in 2016 by Clint Owens and his wife Bright, the company is best known for its patented offshore trolling lure that simulates natural bait movement by channeling water through the lure itself. Sea Lime Lures is committed to building high-quality, Florida-made products for recreational and competitive anglers. Learn more at www.sealimelures.com

