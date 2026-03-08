North West implements Accelerated Service Delivery Programme, Thuntsha Lerole, at Marikana, Rustenburg, 6 Mar

The North West Provincial Government will this week implement its Accelerated Service Delivery Programme - Thuntsha Lerole, at Marikana, Rustenburg Local Municipality, this as part of its ongoing commitment to fast-track service delivery and bring government services closer to communities. The roll-out of the programme will take place on Friday, 06 March 2026, at Braampie Sports Ground.

As part of the day’s programme, the provincial government will officially open the Tshukudu Library in Ward 45 and hand over four completed RDP houses to beneficiaries in Thekwane.

In addition, two houses will be handed over to qualifying beneficiaries in Bokamoso, thereby reaffirming government’s commitment to expanding access to essential services and restoring dignity to communities through the provision of houses.

As the Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccination campaign gets underway, government will launch a targeted outreach programme in Middelkraal, where livestock vaccinations will be administered alongside an information session for farmers at the MDA Agrihub.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to accelerate the vaccine rollout, enhance coordination of funding, and strengthen support to farmers in safeguarding animal health and protecting the agricultural economy.

A total of two hundred (200) sanitary towels will be handed over to learners at Areaganeng Secondary School, while school shoes will be distributed to learners from destitute families at Marikana Primary and Kroondal Primary Schools.

In addition, food parcels will be delivered to vulnerable households in Wards 32 and 33, this as part of the provincial government’s continued efforts to support indigent families and promote learner wellbeing.

Tree-planting sessions will take place at Masakhane Home-Based Care and at the newly handed-over RDP houses to promote environmental sustainability.

Led by Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, alongside MECs, Mayors and Traditional leaders, the programme forms part of the province’s commitment to 2026 as the “Year of Decisive Action,” focused on strengthening local government.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned provincial Accelerated Service Delivery Programme - Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded which will be rolled out in Rustenburg Local Municipality, and a community feedback session which will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 06 March 2026

Time: 09h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue: Ward 31-Braampie Sports Ground, Marikana

Time: 09h00 to 12h00 - Service delivery interventions and visits to project sites by the Premier, MECs and Mayors

Time: 12h00 to 14h30 - Community Feedback Session at Braampie Sports Ground, Marikana



