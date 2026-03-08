Minister John Steenhuisen oversees mass vaccination against foot-and-mouth diseasein Gauteng, 7 Mar

The nationwide mass vaccination campaign against Foot and mouth disease (FMD) continues in Gauteng. The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, together with Gauteng MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Ms Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, is spearheading efforts to protect livestock and safeguard the agricultural sector.

This ongoing vaccination rollout forms part of the government’s urgent response to curb the spread of FMD, a highly contagious viral illness affecting cloven-hoofed animals. The campaign aims to reach as many farmers and livestock owners as possible, reducing economic losses and ensuring food security.

Another major consignment of 1,5 million FMD vaccines arrived on Saturday, 28 February in South Africa. This successful importation of Dollvet FMD vaccines from Turkey, facilitated by Dunevax Biotech as the authorised agent, highlights the government’s decisive partnership with the private sector to secure a reliable pipeline of high-potency vaccines in South Africa’s fight against FMD.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Saturday, 7 March 2026

Time: 10:30 Vaccination demonstration

10:50 – 11:30 Media briefing

Venue: Magagula Heights, Unnamed Road, Katlehong

COORDINATES: 26°25'18.516" S, 28°11'5.8632" E

https://softstackdev.com/mapcoordinates/?q=-26.421810,28.184962

Download Map Coordinates: https://goo.gl/za7XD6

Strict biosecurity protocols will be in effect at the farm. All media personnel are requested to wear appropriate outdoor footwear and RSVP to ensure access.

RSVP: Mercia Smith, MerciaS@nda.agric.za / medialiaison@nda.agric.za or 060 973 3816

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Joylene van Wyk

Ministry of Agriculture Spokesperson

E-mail: joylenev@nda.gov.za

Cell: 063 298 5661

