Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso engages with communal property associations (CPAs) in Coastal Hotel Umhlanga, 6 Mar
The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Mzwanele Nyhontso will lead an engagement session with Communal Property Associations (CPAs) in Coastal Hotel Umhlanga, KwaZulu Natal, on Friday, 06 March 2026.
The purpose of the session is to initiate structured engagements with various clusters of CPAs as part of efforts to address challenges which have severely impacted the entities and beneficiary communities, these include leadership matters, poor compliance with legislation, infighting among members and governance failures.
During the session the Minister will also introduce the Amended CPA Act and the Registrar of CPAs, furthermore the platform will create an opportunity for direct engagement with CPA members.
Members of media are invited as follows:
Date : Friday, 06 March 2026
Time : 10h00
Venue : Coastal Hotel Umhlanga
Media wishing to cover the event must kindly please send their RSVPs to Mr Sifiso Ntombela (DLRRD) on 076 793 1646 or Sifiso.Ntombela@dlrrd.gov.za or Mr Sbonelo Hlongwane (DLRRD) on 071 878 7900 or Sbonelo.Hlongwane@dlrrd.gov.za
Media enquiries:
Ms Linda Page, Chief Director: Strategic Communications (DLRRD)
Cell: 083 460 4482
