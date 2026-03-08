Submit Release
News Search

There were 82 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,645 in the last 365 days.

Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso engages with communal property associations (CPAs) in Coastal Hotel Umhlanga, 6 Mar

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Mzwanele Nyhontso will lead an engagement session with Communal Property Associations (CPAs) in Coastal Hotel Umhlanga, KwaZulu Natal, on Friday, 06 March 2026.

The purpose of the session is to initiate structured engagements with various clusters of CPAs as part of efforts to address challenges which have severely impacted the entities and beneficiary communities, these include leadership matters, poor compliance with legislation, infighting among members and governance failures.

During the session the Minister will also introduce the Amended CPA Act and the Registrar of CPAs, furthermore the platform will create an opportunity for direct engagement with CPA members.

Members of media are invited as follows:
Date    : Friday, 06 March 2026
Time    : 10h00
Venue    : Coastal Hotel Umhlanga

Media wishing to cover the event must kindly please send their RSVPs to Mr Sifiso Ntombela (DLRRD) on 076 793 1646 or Sifiso.Ntombela@dlrrd.gov.za or Mr Sbonelo Hlongwane (DLRRD) on 071 878 7900 or Sbonelo.Hlongwane@dlrrd.gov.za

Media enquiries: 

Ms Linda Page, Chief Director: Strategic Communications (DLRRD) 
Cell: 083 460 4482

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso engages with communal property associations (CPAs) in Coastal Hotel Umhlanga, 6 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.