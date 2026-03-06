Oasis Water Gardens Reports Growing Demand for Pondless Waterfalls Among Maryland Homeowners

Oasis Water Gardens reports rising demand for pondless waterfalls among Maryland homeowners seeking low-maintenance water features that enhance outdoor spaces.

BROOKEVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oasis Water Gardens builds, cleans, and maintains beautiful backyard water features for Maryland homeowners. Their services include pond, fountainscape, and waterfall construction, as well as maintenance and cleaning services. Each year, the company builds about 20 custom water features. Recently, pondless waterfalls have emerged as the most requested option, with roughly half of new clients choosing this style.It all began in 2020, when Michael Coan built a small pond in his backyard on a whim. What began as a simple home improvement project soon led to a new career. “I didn’t realize that decision would completely change my life,” Coan says.That backyard project ultimately led to the founding of Oasis Water Gardens. Michael’s wife, Gabby, has supported the business from the beginning and now manages scheduling, billing, and client communication. Together, they run the business while raising their two young children. pondless waterfall is a recirculating water feature that uses a hidden underground reservoir instead of a traditional standing pond. Water flows over natural stone and disappears into an underground basin, where it is stored and pumped back to the top.Because there is no exposed pond, pondless waterfalls offer several advantages for homeowners, including lower maintenance than traditional ponds, no standing water, and no mosquito concerns due to the continuous circulation.“Homeowners get the sights and sounds of moving water and natural stone without the maintenance of a full pond,” Coan explains. “For many families in Maryland, that balance is exactly what they’re looking for.”There is an especially strong demand among retirees and homeowners seeking low-maintenance upgrades that enhance their outdoor living spaces. Unlike lawns that require regular mowing or garden beds that demand constant upkeep, a properly built pondless waterfall typically needs only occasional water top-offs and seasonal care. This simplicity has made the feature especially appealing to homeowners who want the atmosphere of moving water without the responsibility of maintaining a traditional pond.Design flexibility also contributes to the growing popularity. Pondless waterfalls can range from small streams integrated into garden beds to large multi-tiered cascades built into sloped landscapes. When designed well, these features often appear as if they were naturally formed rather than constructed.As interest in pondless waterfalls grows, craftsmanship plays an important role in creating a natural appearance. Water flow, stone placement, and plant integration all influence how realistic a finished feature looks within a landscape.Coan remains personally involved during installations to ensure the final result blends naturally with the surrounding environment. The goal is to create water features that feel discovered rather than built, allowing homeowners to experience the atmosphere of a natural landscape within their own backyard.After installing a pondless waterfall, many homeowners begin spending more time outdoors and using their yards differently. The presence of moving water often attracts birds and wildlife, creating a peaceful space for relaxation and gathering with family and friends.Founded in 2020, Oasis Water Gardens designs and installs custom water features throughout Montgomery County, Howard County, and surrounding Maryland communities. They have been a Master Certified Aquascape Contractor for four consecutive years and have 77 five-star Google reviews.

