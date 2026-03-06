ATLANTA - State Board of Pardons and Paroles Board Member Josh Waters met with crime victims in Bainbridge, Georgia.

Victim Impact Sessions are conducted by the Board and the Georgia Office of Victim Services through a collaboration with the District Attorney’s Office.

Waters says considering a victim’s information is an important part of the parole decision-making process.

“We consider all information in an offender’s case file before a decision is made. Certainly, we want to ensure that it includes available victim information. These victim impact sessions will assist us as we reach informed decisions,” stated Waters.

Information received from the victims is documented and added to the offender case file. Waters held sessions with victims from four offender cases.

South Judicial Circuit District Attorney Joe Mulholland invited the Georgia Parole Board to speak with victims.

“Only by listening to a crime victim can an individual begin to understand a crime’s impact. These victims continue to suffer as a result of the offender’s crime. Their information is compelling and I am thankful the Georgia Parole Board is conducting these types of meetings,” stated Mulholland.

Thus far in 2026, in addition to Bainbridge, Georgia Parole Board Members have met with crime victims in Columbus, Dallas, Rome, and Swainsboro.

Contact [email protected].