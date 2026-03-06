Senator Josh Hawley Joins Distinguished Lineup at Institute for Faith and Culture’s Kingdom Come Conference in Florida

We are honored to have Senator Josh Hawley at Kingdom Come this year. He is a true Christian statesman, defender of the faith, and champion for biblical values in the public square.” — Pastor Rob Pacienza, Senior Pastor at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute for Faith and Culture is pleased to announce that Senator Josh Hawley has joined the distinguished lineup of speakers for the Kingdom Come Conference, which will be held March 27-29, 2026 at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Senator Hawley will join a lineup that also includes Eric Metaxas, Natasha Crain, Lucas Miles, Os Guinness, Pastor Rob Pacienza, and more.Kingdom Come 2026, which features high-profile speakers, panel discussions, breakout sessions, book signings and more, will explore what it means to be a faithful “Christian citizen” in every sphere of culture.Senator Hawley is scheduled to speak on Friday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. The topic will be “Christian Statesmanship in the Public Square,” and it is sure to be a highlight of the conference.“We are honored to have Senator Josh Hawley at Kingdom Come this year,” says Pastor Rob Pacienza, Senior Pastor at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church. "He is a true Christian statesman, defender of the faith, and champion for biblical values in the public square.”For tickets and more information, visit www.kingdomcomeconference.org About The Institute for Faith & Culture:The Institute for Faith & Culture exists to equip Christians for this cultural moment to be salt and light in their sphere of influence, through the creation and curation of Biblical worldview resources, practical and leadership training, and by connecting the body of Christ for the advancement of the Kingdom on Earth as it is in Heaven. ​With biblical literacy at an all-time low, and a disconnect between biblical belief and faithful action, the Institute for Faith & Culture is uniquely positioned to bring the hope of the Gospel and the mind of Christ to the chaos and confusion of an upside down world.In an era that is in many ways adamantly opposed to the gospel, the Institute for Faith and Culture proclaims that Christ is King, that the gospel is the good news that affects every sector of society and sphere of culture, and that the triumph of secularism is not inevitable—in fact, secularism will assuredly see its eventual demise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.