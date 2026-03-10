NEXTPlay Launches World's First AI-Native Professional Sports Franchise

GEN AI, AGENT AI, and EDGE IQ Powered Ecosystem Three Global Forces Converge: Women's Sports, Artificial Intelligence, America's No.1 Game Real-Time AI Guided Game Action, Play-Calling, and Officiating

Capturing $22B+ Untapped Market with a Proprietary Technology Stack Built for Global Scale and Unrestricted AI Sandbox

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXTPlay is introducing the convergence of three mega-trends reshaping the global sports landscape: Women’s Sports experiencing unprecedented growth, Artificial Intelligence fundamentally transforming competitive performance, and a $22B+ American Football market with no female representation—the largest untapped revenue segment in sports.

Launching across six major U.S. markets in Spring 2028, NEXTPlay is the world’s first AI-native professional sports franchise, built on proprietary GEN AI, AGENT AI, and EDGE IQ infrastructure that powers every operational decision, on-field play, and fan interaction. This AI-first architecture—not technology bolted onto legacy systems—creates a defensible competitive moat that compounds annually, positioning NEXTPlay to capture market share from an industry still operating on 20th-century infrastructure.

Closing the $22B Market Gap: American Football’s First Female Youth-to-Professional Ecosystem

A sport that generates more than $22 billion annually remains largely untapped across women’s sports. NEXTPlay steps into this void with the game’s first vertically integrated female youth-to-professional ecosystem.

This highly scalable structure includes:

NEXTPlay PRO – The game’s definitive professional platform for women, featuring a three-tier compensation model designed to attract and retain elite global talent.

NEXTPlay FLAG – A premier developmental league leveraging the rapidly growing non-contact format, scheduled to play at the conclusion of the PRO season to maintain year-round engagement.

NEXTPlay FUTURES – The foundational youth development and global pathway program, cultivating the next generation of athletes while expanding the sport’s international footprint.

For the first time, female athletes will have a complete career pathway in America’s most valuable sport, while commercial partners gain direct access to a $1B+ market segment that has never previously existed.

The First AI-Native Sports Operating System

At the core of NEXTPlay’s operational and competitive advantage is a centralized, proprietary artificial intelligence infrastructure. NEXTPlay will operate its entire LeagueOS and ClubOS ecosystem through AI.

This end-to-end architecture automates and optimizes enterprise operations, maximizes revenue generation, and enhances on-field integrity and player safety.

The on-field AI activation is unprecedented in professional sports. Through ultra-low-latency data processing and predictive modeling, NEXTPlay introduces real-time AI-guided gameplay. Envision a quarterback actively assisted through her reads and progressions, a linebacker guided to the exact gap to stop a run play, or a head coach receiving real-time algorithmic probability insights to determine the optimal play call on a crucial fourth-down decision.

The implications extend far beyond football. Any sport currently operating on legacy operational infrastructure becomes a candidate for NEXTPlay’s AI-native transformation.

Disrupting the Live Sports Broadcast and In-Stadium Experience

NEXTPlay is redefining the live sports broadcast through an AI-enabled, fully interactive viewing architecture. Rather than forcing fans into a single linear feed, NEXTPlay transforms every viewer into their own broadcast producer.

Through the NEXTPlay platform, fans can dynamically select camera angles, isolate player or field audio channels, personalize data overlays, and trigger instant replays on demand. The broadcast experience extends beyond the field with controlled access to locker rooms, huddles, and sidelines—creating a fully immersive environment designed for real-time engagement, interactive gaming, and direct fan monetization.

To complement this next-generation broadcast strategy and align with modern consumption habits, the game itself has been optimized for speed and accessibility. NEXTPlay will feature a fast-paced, broadcast- and social-media-friendly 7-on-7 format played on a 70-yard-long by 30-yard-wide field.

Inside the venue, the digital experience mirrors the broadcast innovation. If fans want a different perspective than their physical seat provides, they can instantly access the NEXTPlay app to view the game from multiple in-stadium camera feeds while simultaneously tapping into live locker room, sideline, and huddle access—delivering a level of transparency and immersion never before available in professional sports.

A Next-Generation Sports Digital Economy

NEXTPlay extends beyond the field with an integrated digital economy designed to capture value across every fan interaction. The platform features a native digital wallet, embedded banking services, and seamless access to gaming, sports betting, and dynamic prediction markets.

Fans can purchase merchandise, tickets, VIP experiences, hospitality packages, and even fractional club ownership through integrated digital currency infrastructure.

The Future of Sports Is Here

NEXTPlay is positioned as the definitive female platform for America’s most popular sport and the world’s first AI-native sports franchise. By introducing a next-generation media and content strategy, NEXTPlay will deliver the most data-driven, monetizable, and interactive fan ecosystem in the industry, backed by a proprietary data moat designed to continually compound its competitive advantage.

About NEXTPlay

NEXTPlay is pioneering a paradigm shift in professional sports with the world's first AI-native franchise architecture. Built on proprietary LeagueOS and ClubOS infrastructure, NEXTPlay deploys artificial intelligence as a competitive advantage across all organizational functions—from on-field performance and roster management to media production and revenue optimization—creating a self-improving, continuously learning enterprise that systematically compounds efficiency and competitiveness over time.

Operating within the $22B+ American Football market, NEXTPlay is establishing the sport's first integrated female youth-to-professional athlete development pathway, strategically positioning the franchise to capture women's sports' largest untapped demographic and revenue opportunity. The platform combines direct-to-consumer media distribution with embedded fintech capabilities, generating proprietary fan engagement data and transaction volume exceeding $1B annually while maintaining complete ownership and control of first-party consumer intelligence.

With its sophisticated AI technology stack debuting in American Football, NEXTPlay has architected its infrastructure for rapid expansion across additional sports and leagues, setting the template for the next generation of sports organization operations and fan experience.

