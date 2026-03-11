Brenton Point Capital Partners Joins Private Equity for Greater Good

Firm commits to sharing investment gains with all full-time portfolio company employees

We fundamentally believe that all employees who contribute to company success should share in the value they help create.” — Tim Hall, Founder and Managing Partner of Brenton Point Capital Partners

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brenton Point Capital Partners ("Brenton Point"), a private equity firm focused on partnering with lower-middle-market businesses, today announced it has joined Private Equity for Greater Good (“PE4GG”), a national initiative that enables all full-time employees at participating portfolio companies to share in the equity gains they help create.Through this commitment, Brenton Point will distribute a portion of investment gains to all employees of its portfolio companies, not just senior executives, recognizing that success is a product of teamwork across all levels of an organization.“We fundamentally believe that all employees who contribute to company success should share in the value they help create,” said Tim Hall, Founder and Managing Partner of Brenton Point Capital Partners. “Joining PE4GG aligns with our core values of partnership, transparency, and sustainable growth. This commitment strengthens our portfolio companies by enhancing employee engagement, retention, and alignment, which benefits both team members and stakeholders.”Private Equity for Greater Good was launched in 2022 by InTandem Capital Partners as an industry-wide effort to shift the norms of employee equity participation. The program creates mechanisms for broader wealth sharing in private equity-backed companies, which now outnumber public companies in the U.S.Evan Weinstein, Partner at Brenton Point Capital Partners, added, “By broadening equity participation beyond traditional senior management, we are not only doing what is right for our people but also creating an environment that drives long-term value for our investors and the entrepreneurs with whom we partner. We believe this idea’s time has come, and we are proud to be part of this movement.”Brenton Point's commitment to PE4GG applies to its existing portfolio companies, including Landmark Funeral Group in Ohio, Premier Equipment Solutions in Connecticut, and Easton Select Group in Massachusetts, as well as all future investments made by the firm. The initiative is particularly relevant as Brenton Point continues expanding its platforms, with 14 add-on acquisitions completed in 2025.Hall, added, “Our team members show up every day committed to serving our customers and building great businesses. They deserve to share in the success they create. PE4GG provides a framework to make that happen in a meaningful and sustainable way.”Private Equity for Greater Good is administered at no cost to participating firms, with program documents and communication materials available to all private equity firms who wish to join. Firms commit to distributing investment gains in some measure to all employees who participate in creating portfolio company success, with program specifics varying based on individual company structures and circumstances. Learn more: www.pe4gg.org About Brenton Point Capital PartnersBrenton Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on partnering with lower-middle-market businesses to unlock growth through strategic acquisitions and expansion. The firm partners with entrepreneurs, owners, and management teams to unlock untapped potential and deliver sustainable growth and enduring prosperity for all stakeholders.Learn more: www.brentonpointcp.com

