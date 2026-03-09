Snoop Dogg and James Lindsay Merge Hip-Hop and Health-Conscious Snacking in New Costco-Exclusive Launch

The Snoop Box Kettle Chips bring together Rap Snacks’ culture-driven brand and better-for-you ingredients for a warehouse retail debut in six states

We’re giving our communities options that still hit on taste, speak to our language and support a healthier lifestyle.” — Snoop Dogg

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Do The Right Thing Snacks and Rap Snacks have launched the Snoop Box Kettle Chips, a new collaboration with entertainment icon Snoop Dogg, now available exclusively at Costco locations across six states. The 36-count variety pack is the first product to merge Do The Right Thing’s better-for-you snack line with Rap Snacks’ signature hip-hop branding, bringing both to warehouse retail for the first time.The collaboration was spearheaded by James Lindsay, founder and CEO of both brands. Lindsay created Do The Right Thing as an extension of the Rap Snacks mission: culture-forward products in the snack aisle, this time built around cleaner ingredients and smarter snacking.“Snoop has been part of the Rap Snacks family for years, and this felt like the perfect moment to bring him into the Do The Right Thing world,” said James Lindsay. “We built this line for people who want to snack smarter without giving up flavor. Costco was the right partner to put it in front of a mainstream audience.”“I joined Rap Snacks because it represents culture, ownership, and community,” said Snoop Dogg. “With Do The Right Thing, we’re showing the youth that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor or authenticity to make better choices. We’re giving our communities options that still hit on taste, speak to our language, and support a healthier lifestyle. That’s what doing the right thing really means.”The Snoop Box features three bold kettle chip flavors: Sour Cream, Cheddar & Ranch; Maple BBQ; and the signature “All In,” a layered blend of salt & vinegar, cheddar, BBQ, onion, and garlic. Every bag is gluten-free, Non-GMO, made with real vegetables, and cooked in 100% avocado oil—with no artificial colors, zero trans fat, and no added sugars.The variety pack is now available at Costco locations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Alaska, with in-store sampling planned throughout the launch period. National expansion is anticipated as the product gains traction in its initial markets.Lindsay has spent over 25 years in the food industry. Rap Snacks is now carried in more than 40,000+ retail locations nationwide, and Lindsay has expanded his portfolio to include partnerships with brands including YIKES and Chipoys. His collaboration with Snoop Dogg, one of the most recognized figures in global entertainment, continues a track record of connecting food, music, and community at scale.High-Resolution Assets: [ HERE

