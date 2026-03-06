This Girl Walks Into a Bar Announces Return of Bartending Services After One- Year Hiatus Following Palisades Fire

Co-Founders Jocelyn Dunn and Jordan Catapano

The beloved Los Angeles bartending team returns to the bar.

We’re thrilled to bring our bartending services back to the community that supported us through such a challenging year” — Jordan Catapano

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a year-long pause following the devastating Palisades Fire, This Girl Walks Into a Bar is proud to announce that its professional bartending services are officially returning to the Los Angeles area.Founded by sisters Jordan Catapano and Jocelyn Dunn, This Girl Walks Into a Bar built its reputation over more than a decade by providing elevated bartending services for private events, corporate gatherings, and celebrations across Southern California. Prior to the fire, the company staffed more than 450 events annually and trained a team of more than 150 bartenders, becoming a trusted name for premium cocktails, polished service, and memorable hospitality.The Palisades Fire forced the company to temporarily halt its bartending operations while the founders focused on recovery and rebuilding. Now, after a year of regrouping, the team is excited to once again serve clients across Los Angeles with the same high standards and attention to detail that built the brand.“We’re thrilled to bring our bartending services back to the community that supported us through such a challenging year,” said co-founder Jordan Catapano. “Hospitality has always been at the heart of what we do. Being able to celebrate with our clients again means everything to us.”In addition to its event services, This Girl Walks Into a Bar has continued to expand its line of premium, organic cocktail and mocktail mixers, which are now available through retailers and online nationwide. The return of bartending services allows the company to reconnect directly with guests and showcase its mixers in both classic cocktails and sophisticated non-alcoholic drinks.The company is now accepting bookings for birthdays, weddings, corporate events, baby showers, graduation parties, and backyard celebrations throughout Los Angeles.About This Girl Walks Into a BarThis Girl Walks Into a Bar is a Los Angeles–based beverage company founded by sisters Jordan Catapano and Jocelyn Dunn. Originally launched as a bartending and hospitality company, the brand has evolved to include a line of premium, organic cocktail and mocktail mixers available nationwide. Known for its commitment to clean ingredients, elevated service, and memorable experiences, the company continues to serve both private events and retail customers across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.