National Consumer Protection Week to be Featured on En Sintonía con el Concejo, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America  

The show will also spotlight financial assistance programs offered by WSSC Water

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Michelle Escobar, investigator at the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protections, and Luis Maya, spokesperson for WSSC Water. The show will air on Friday, March 6 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

In honor of National Consumer Protection Week, this edition of En Sintonía will open with an informative conversation featuring investigator Ms. Escobar. During the segment, Ms. Escobar will provide essential guidance to help community members recognize the warning signs of scams, understand how fraud schemes operate, and learn practical steps to protect themselves and their families. She will also discuss what to do if someone becomes a victim, including how and where to report fraud. In addition, Ms. Escobar will highlight the local resources and support services available to Montgomery County residents, offering clear direction on how to access assistance, file complaints, and stay informed about emerging scams affecting the community.

The second half of the show will feature WSSC Water and an in-depth look at the financial assistance programs available to residents facing economic hardship. Mr. Maya will discuss important resources such as the Emergency Customer Relief Plan, Water Fund assistance, and customer assistance programs designed to help eligible households reduce their water and sewer bills. In addition, the conversation will highlight eligibility requirements, application steps, and tips for applying successfully.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

