Moonlight or Die Podcast Launches for Entrepreneurs and Side-Hustlers

Chris Abbott Moonlight or Die logo

Serial entrepreneur Chris Abbott launches podcast to help side-hustlers turn after-hours ideas into real businesses.

Some of the best companies start after hours. Moonlighting lets you test ideas, learn fast, and build momentum before risking everything or leaving your full-time job.” — Chris Abbott, Founder

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Abbott, a serial entrepreneur and founder behind more than a dozen million-dollar brands, today announced the launch of Moonlight or Die, a new podcast and online platform designed to help entrepreneurs, side-hustlers, and modern moonlighters test real business ideas before leaving their full-time jobs.

Launched on April 3 at www.moonlightordie.com, the Moonlight or Die podcast explores practical strategies, real-world lessons, and entrepreneurial insights for people building businesses during nights, weekends, and early mornings. The podcast will be available on Spotify, with additional resources and insights hosted on the website.

Positioned as a side-hustle accelerator for aspiring entrepreneurs, Moonlight or Die focuses on real business opportunities that can be started with low capital and high potential, helping individuals test and validate ideas before making the leap into full-time entrepreneurship.

“Some of the best companies start after hours,” said Abbott. “You don’t have to quit your job or risk everything to start building something meaningful. Moonlighting gives people the opportunity to test ideas, learn quickly, and create real momentum before making a life-changing leap.”

Abbott has spent decades launching companies while working full-time roles early in his career, building a portfolio of ventures across technology, services, and financial products. The Moonlight or Die platform reflects that philosophy and encourages listeners to start small, validate ideas, and grow steadily.

“Moonlighting is the smartest, safest path to entrepreneurship today,” Abbott added. “You can keep your paycheck, protect your stability, and still build something that could eventually change your life.”

In addition to the podcast, MoonlightOrDie.com offers resources for aspiring entrepreneurs including The Moonlighter’s Guide, a practical blueprint for launching and growing a side venture. Visitors who subscribe to the Moonlight or Die newsletter receive the guide as a free download, while the book is also available for purchase on Amazon for $14.99.

Subscribers will also receive new podcast episodes, real business ideas, and practical insights designed to help moonlighters take action on their entrepreneurial goals.

The launch reflects a growing movement of professionals seeking greater independence, financial freedom, and creative control by building businesses outside the traditional 9-to-5 structure.

Listeners can explore the podcast, subscribe to the newsletter, and learn more about the Moonlighter movement by visiting www.moonlightordie.com.

About Moonlight or Die

Moonlight or Die is a podcast and media platform dedicated to entrepreneurs, side-hustlers, and modern moonlighters building businesses outside traditional work hours. Founded by serial entrepreneur Chris Abbott, the platform shares practical insights, real business ideas, and strategies for turning side projects into meaningful companies. Learn more at www.moonlightordie.com.

About Public Products

Founded in 2021, Public Products is a Sarasota-based venture studio that develops scalable businesses in technology, consumer services, and financial products. Its growing portfolio includes Utilasoft, Shirmo, Dusted, RenderReal, Kaloop, Budget Banking, and other emerging ventures. Learn more at www.publicproducts.com.

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