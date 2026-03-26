Houston Attorney Colby Lewis Highlights ‘Angel Shot Safety Initiative’ as Part of Ongoing Advocacy for Women’s Safety

Unwanted advances against women can be protected by using this one code word, attorney says, and promotes Houston initiative to raise awareness.

If programs like Angel Shot help even one person get out of a dangerous situation safely, they’re worth promoting.” — Colby Lewis, Managing Partner, The Law Offices of Colby Lewis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston trial attorney Colby Lewis is continuing his advocacy for women’s safety by raising awareness about the Angel Shot safety signal, a discreet code phrase that allows patrons to alert bar or restaurant staff if they feel unsafe during a date or social interaction. This has come to light in recent campaigns where Lewis has been instrumental in encouraging Houston hospitality venues to educate staff about the Angel Shot protocol and implement safety measures that help women exit potentially dangerous situations before they escalate.Lewis has built a portion of his legal practice around representing women who have been harmed in commercial environments such as hotels, bars, and other hospitality venues. These cases often involve allegations that businesses failed to provide adequate security or overlooked warning signs that could have prevented an assault.Under Texas premises liability law, property owners and operators can be held responsible when they fail to take reasonable steps to protect guests from foreseeable harm. Claims may involve issues such as insufficient security staffing, poor lighting, lack of surveillance, or failure to respond to prior incidents on the property.Lewis says these cases highlight the importance of preventative safety measures within the hospitality industry.“Businesses that invite the public onto their property have a responsibility to provide a reasonably safe environment,” Lewis said. “When that responsibility is ignored, it can create situations where serious harm occurs.”Lewis’s advocacy and leadership in these cases has also informed his efforts to raise awareness about practical safety initiatives such as the Angel Shot protocol, which allows patrons to discreetly signal staff if they need help exiting an uncomfortable or potentially dangerous situation.These cases often involve claims that businesses failed to implement reasonable safety measures such as proper surveillance, trained security personnel, or adequate lighting. Lewis says legal accountability plays an important role in encouraging businesses to prioritize guest safety.“When businesses fail to take reasonable precautions, it can create environments where serious crimes occur,” Lewis said. “Part of our work is helping survivors pursue justice and pushing companies to take safety more seriously.”Lewis has developed a particular focus on cases involving sexual assault and violence against women in hospitality settings. These cases require sensitive representation and a deep understanding of the legal obligations property owners have to protect guests from foreseeable harm.Through both litigation and community advocacy, Lewis aims to bring greater attention to the safety risks women sometimes face in nightlife and travel environments.The Angel Shot initiative has gained national attention as a practical tool for improving safety in bars and restaurants. When a patron orders an Angel Shot, trained staff recognize the request as a signal that the guest may need assistance leaving a situation safely.Depending on the circumstances, staff may escort the individual to their car, call a rideshare service, contact security, or intervene to ensure the patron can leave safely.Lewis says awareness campaigns like this complement the legal work his firm performs on behalf of victims.“Education and prevention are incredibly important,” Lewis said. “If programs like Angel Shot help even one person get out of a dangerous situation safely, they’re worth promoting.”Lewis continues to advocate for greater awareness of safety measures in hospitality environments while representing clients in cases involving negligence, assault, and other serious personal injury matters.Colby Lewis is the founder of The Law Offices of Colby Lewis , a Houston-based law firm representing individuals and families in personal injury, premises liability, sexual assault, and civil litigation matters across Texas.See more information on Colby Lewis' Blog and Website: Angel Shots: A Simple Code That Could Get You Out of a Bad Date — With Expert Legal Insight from Colby Lewis: https://clewislaw.com/angel-shots-a-simple-code-that-could-get-you-out-of-a-bad-date-with-expert-legal-insight-from-colby-lewis See piece on KPRC-2 Houston: https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2026/02/13/valentines-weekend-safety-what-to-know-about-the-angel-shot-in-houston-bars See piece on KHOU-11 Houston: https://www.khou.com/video/news/angel-shots-offer-safe-way-to-exit-a-bad-date/285-2bee8308-3e40-4bd3-8368-08944d2f3c1b For more information about The Law Offices of Colby Lewis, visit www.clewislaw.com

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