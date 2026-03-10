Dolphin World Announces New Partnership With Dolphin Island Punta Cana, Expanding Dolphin Experiences Near Bávaro Beach

John the Dolphin Expert swims with a dolphin at Dolphin Island Punta Cana, a unique open-water dolphin experience in natural Caribbean seawater near Bávaro Beach.

Dolphin World Partners With Dolphin Island Punta Cana

We are excited to work with Javier and Dolphin Island because they are pioneers in this business and treat both dolphins and guests top notch.” — John the Dolphin Expert

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolphin World, led by founder John McNamara, widely known as John the Dolphin Expert, announced that it is now officially representing Dolphin Island in Punta Cana , Dominican Republic, adding a distinctive Caribbean dolphin experience to the Dolphin World family. The partnership brings Dolphin World guests access to a facility John says stands out for its setting, guest experience, and long-standing commitment to dolphin care.Dolphin Island Punta Cana is located off Bávaro Beach and operates as a sea-pen facility, where guests travel by boat to floating platforms in the Caribbean Sea rather than visiting a traditional pool-based attraction. According to Dolphin World’s February 27, 2026 announcement, Dolphin Island offers three core programs now integrated into the Dolphin World family: The Royal Swim, The Dolphin Action Swim, and The Dolphin Family Experience. The booking experience also includes transportation from many major all-inclusive resorts in the Punta Cana and Bávaro Beach area.“I am excited to work with Javier, the owner of Dolphin Island,” said John the Dolphin Expert, founder of Dolphin World. “He and his company are pioneers in this business. They know how to take care of the dolphins and guests. Both are treated top notch.”John said the partnership reflects the same standards he has used for more than 30 years while helping families book dolphin programs across destinations including Florida, Hawaii, Mexico, and the Caribbean. In the original announcement, he said he does not put his name behind just any facility and chose Dolphin Island because it reminded him why he started in the industry in the first place.“This is the only facility I know of that has the dolphin staging area in the middle of the ocean with natural Caribbean water flowing all the time,” John added. “The dolphins love this.”That sea-pen design is one of the biggest reasons Dolphin Island Punta Cana stands apart. Dolphin World’s announcement describes the experience as taking place in the dolphins’ natural Caribbean environment, where guests can feel the tide, see the surrounding marine setting, and enjoy a more open-ocean atmosphere than they would at many land-based dolphin facilities.Dolphin Island also highlights its broader mission on its official social-commitment page, stating that dolphin wellbeing is a central goal and that it promotes preservation through education and investigation projects. The company says it has worked jointly with the Dominican Republic’s Education Ministry, welcomed more than 10,000 students per year through those efforts, and signed agreements with the Dominican Environment Ministry and the Santo Domingo National Aquarium, among others.For travelers planning a swim with dolphins Punta Cana vacation or looking for a memorable swim with dolphins Bávaro Beach experience, John says the location is especially attractive because it pairs the dolphin programs with one of the Caribbean’s strongest resort markets.“Punta Cana and Bavaro Beach have some amazing all inclusive resorts that fit anyone,” said John. “Whether you are planning a family vacation, romantic getaway, or bucket-list trip, this area gives travelers a lot of great options.”The newly represented programs are designed to serve different comfort levels and ages. According to Dolphin World’s announcement, the Royal Swim is the top-tier experience and includes higher-action interactions; the Dolphin Action Swim is built for guests who want a deep-water swim with one dolphin; and the Dolphin Family Experience is designed for guests who prefer a more accessible shallow-platform interaction.“With Dolphin Island, guests are not just booking another attraction,” John said. “They are getting a chance to be with dolphins in natural Caribbean seawater, with a team that understands how to deliver a great day for both the animals and the people visiting them.”Dolphin World said the partnership strengthens its Caribbean portfolio while giving travelers a trusted place to book dolphin programs backed by decades of industry experience and destination knowledge.About Dolphin WorldDolphin World is a long-running travel and activity company founded by John McNamara, known as John the Dolphin Expert. For more than 30 years, Dolphin World has helped travelers book dolphin programs and marine-animal experiences in Florida, Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean, and other top vacation destinations.Media Contact:John McNamaraDolphin World1-800-667-5524

