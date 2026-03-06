Ten Key Remodels Evolves into Ten Key: Rooted in People and Their Stories, Marking a New Chapter of Growth in OKC

Ten Key Remodels has officially rebranded to Ten Key, reflecting its growth, Oklahoma City expansion, and stronger focus on people-first design.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten Key Remodels, a trusted leader in residential remodeling throughout the Edmond and Oklahoma City metro area, proudly announces its official rebrand to Ten Key. This strategic evolution reflects the company’s continued growth, recent expansion into Oklahoma City, and a renewed focus on the heart of every project, the clients themselves. The removal of “Remodels” from the company logo represents more than a visual refresh. It signals a broader vision and a deeper commitment to delivering experiences that go beyond construction.While Ten Key will continue to specialize in luxury kitchen, bathroom, attic, and whole-home transformations, the brand’s new identity highlights its people-first approach. Ten Key stands alone. We are poised to grow without compromise. This updated branding reflects what we do every day: remodels, interior design, ground-up builds, and projects beyond residential spaces.“Every home has a story, and every remodel is a new chapter,” said Chris Reed, Ten Key Owner. “This evolution reflects what we’ve always believed - that great design starts with listening. By focusing on our homeowners’ lives, routines, and visions, we create spaces that truly support the future they’re building.”Alongside the logo change, Ten Key is unveiling a comprehensive brand refresh that includes elevated visuals, refined messaging, and enhanced client experience touchpoints. These updates will be reflected across the company’s website, social media presence, and throughout the entire remodeling journey from initial consultation to project completion. The transition also coincides with Ten Key’s expansion further into the Oklahoma City market, allowing the company to serve a broader community while maintaining the personalized service and craftsmanship it’s known for.Ten Key remains committed to delivering trend-conscious, functional, and beautifully crafted spaces, now with a brand identity that fully embodies its mission.For more information, visit the newly refreshed website and follow Ten Key across social media platforms to experience the next chapter unfold: www.tenkeyremodels.com/

