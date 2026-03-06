AI Governance, Copyright, & Global Collaboration: Key Insights from the RegulatingAI Podcast Hosted by Sanjay Puri

RegulatingAI Podcast Team of Experts Collaborating Across Sectors for AI Impact with Sanjay Puri, President of RegulatingAI

On the RegulatingAI Podcast, host Sanjay Puri & experts discuss AI governance, copyright, leadership & global collaboration shaping responsible AI's future.

Trust develops when systems become transparent. Just like a dark street feels unsafe until it is well lit, clarity and transparency are what ultimately build trust.” — Sanjay Puri

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant concept—it is actively reshaping industries, governments, and legal systems across the world. On the RegulatingAI Podcast , host Sanjay Puri brought together experts including intellectual property lawyer Pravin Anand, Suriname’s government leader Andrew Baasaron, Rakesh Kaul Punjabi, Partner Head of Function, EY, Prof. Vishal Misra, Vice Dean, School of Engineering, Columbia University, and Shweta Khurana, Sr. Director APJ - Government Partnerships & Initiatives, Global Government Affairs Group, Intel to discuss the evolving challenges around AI governance, intellectual property, leadership, and global collaboration.AI as an Organizational TransformationOne of the key insights highlighted on the RegulatingAI Podcast was that AI should not be viewed simply as another technology tool. The panel explained that AI represents a fundamental organizational transformation.Unlike earlier technologies managed by CIOs or CTOs, AI impacts nearly every function in a company—from operations and compliance to human resources and strategy. Because of this, many organizations are introducing the role of a Chief AI Officer, responsible for technology, governance, policy, and change management across departments. Panelists predicted that this role will soon become standard in major global corporations.Intellectual Property in the Age of AIAnother critical topic explored was the evolving landscape of intellectual property in an AI-driven world. Pravin Anand explained that copyright protection begins the moment a work is created, unlike patents or trademarks which often require registration.This automatic protection extends to over 150 countries through international agreements like the Berne Convention. In the context of AI—where creative outputs, datasets, and digital content are constantly generated—copyright plays a vital role in protecting innovation and creativity.Data Governance and Legal ProtectionData governance was another major theme discussed on the podcast. The panel emphasized the difference between raw data and structured databases.While raw data may not always be copyrightable, databases and structured collections of information can qualify as intellectual property. Additionally, personal data is protected under privacy regulations and modern data protection laws, which are becoming increasingly important as AI systems rely heavily on large training datasets.The Role of Global CollaborationThe discussion also highlighted the role of governments and global partnerships in shaping responsible AI adoption. Andrew Baasaron emphasized that collaboration between governments, businesses, and educational institutions is essential for long-term technological progress.Rather than focusing on short-term initiatives, policymakers should prioritize sustainable AI strategies that create lasting value for citizens and businesses.Addressing the Emerging “AI Divide”Shubita Ranjan raised concerns about what she called the “AI divide.” While the world has long discussed the digital divide, AI could create an even larger gap between nations and communities with access to advanced AI technologies and those without.According to her, the solution lies in investing in AI education, skill development, and international cooperation to ensure broader and more equitable access to AI tools.The Future of Responsible AIUltimately, the conversation on the RegulatingAI Podcast underscored that the future of AI will not be shaped by technology alone. It will depend on governance frameworks, legal systems, global cooperation, and strong leadership.Insights from experts like Pravin Anand, Andrew Baasaron, and Shweta Khurana highlight that responsible AI development requires collaboration across sectors, disciplines, and borders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.