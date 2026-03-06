Maine DOE Launches the Seal of Climate Literacy High School Diploma Endorsement

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce the Maine Seal of Climate Literacy! This high school diploma endorsement prepares and empowers students with environmental literacy, traditional ecological knowledge, and green workforce skills to rise to the challenge of climate change for the future of Maine’s communities, workforce, and natural environment.

The Maine Seal of Climate Literacy is achieved by meeting specific criteria (listed below), as determined by each school administrative unit (SAU). It was designed based on an existing model in Colorado. Maine will be the second state in the nation to offer a Seal of Climate Literacy.

The Maine Seal of Climate Literacy pilot phase will launch in March 2026. Participating schools and students will test the design as it is currently written and provide feedback. The program will officially launch statewide in September for the 2026-2027 school year. To get involved now or next year and stay up to date with program developments, please complete this survey.

Criteria to earn the Maine Seal of Climate Literacy are as follows:

Students must participate in any two high school courses with a focus on climate and environmental literacy concepts and standards. This may include, but is not limited to, earth science, Wabanaki studies, environmental-focused humanities, biology, or environmental studies. At least one course must include strong elements of traditional ecological knowledge. SAUs should work with students to determine what will qualify. Students must complete an experiential project that demonstrates and publicly communicates their understanding of environmental literacy, green career exploration, and/or place-based climate action. This project can range from a school compost campaign to engagement with local public policy, to data collection with community organizations, to green job exploration—and anything in between. SAUs should work with students to determine what will qualify.

SAUs are responsible for conferring the Maine Seal of Climate Literacy and should determine what courses, standards, and experiential projects will meet the criteria. The Maine DOE is available to support SAUs with resources, communications, and celebration of student achievement. SAUs and their students are encouraged to partner with community-based nonprofit organizations, local businesses, and higher education institutions.

With questions about the Maine Seal of Climate Literacy, please contact Maine DOE Climate Education Specialist Teddy Lyman at theodore.lyman@maine.gov.