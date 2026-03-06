Palm Beach Court Dismisses Angie Wong Defamation Lawsuit Against Stan Fitzgerald With Prejudice

Palm Beach Order

The court’s ruling closes the case in Palm Beach and resolves the allegations asserted against Fitzgerald and Craig in the complaint.

The Palm Beach docket has over 500 exhibits filed with the factually overlapping Miami Injunction evidence as well.” — Jared Craig Esq VFAF Legal Counsel, National VP

PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From L-Strategies: The official press of Veterans for America First In the case of Angie Wong v. Jared B. Craig, Esq., Stanley Fitzgerald, and Patrick Collis, Case No. 502023CA015235XXXXAMB, pending in the Circuit Court of the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, in and for Palm Beach County, State of Florida, Angie Wong is the Petitioner, and Jared B. Craig, Esq., Stanley Fitzgerald, and Patrick Collis are the Defendants The Palm Beach County Court has dismissed with prejudice the defamation lawsuit filed by Angie Wong against Stan Fitzgerald, bringing the litigation to a final conclusion in Florida and preventing the claims from being refiled. The court’s ruling closes the case in Palm Beach and resolves the allegations asserted against Fitzgerald and Craig in the complaint.The order reads as follows:ORDER GRANTING PARTIAL SUMMARY JUDGMENTDefendants, Jared B. Craig, Esq. and Stanley Fitzgerald, having filed their Joint Motion for Partial Summary Judgment in this Court on November 20, 2025 pursuant to Florida Rule of Civil Procedure 1,510 on Counts I, II and IV of Plaintiff’s Complaint, and this Court after a review of said motion finding that no genuine issues of material facts exist as alleged against Defendants Jared B. Craig, Esq. nor Stanley Fitzgerald, and therefore there are entitled to judgement as a matter of law, this Court Orders as follows:IT IS ORDERED AND ADJUDGED,Plaintiff’s allegations contained in her Complaint concerning the material facts create no genuine issues of material fact to support her claims of defamation and conspiracy to commit defamation. Plaintiff being a public figure failed to establish or plead any allegations of malice, as is required by Florida law.Defendants do not dispute the contents of the report, nor the allegations concerning the publishing of the press releases, social media posts, and the investigation reports as alleged by Plaintiff. Plaintiff’s claims of defamation allege the core material facts that are contained in the Spartan Investigation Report created by Defendant, Patrick Collis who is the only party alleged to have published anything at all. All later press releases and social media posts references either the Spartan Investigation Report, or content created by the Plaintiff herself and posted by her on her own social media account(s).Therefore, Defendants, Jared B. Craig, Esq. and Stanley Fitzgerald are entitled to judgement as a matter of law pursuant to Florida Rule of Civil Procedure Rule 1.510 as no genuine issue of material facts exist concerning them, and this Court DISMISSES Plaintiff’s claims against Defendants, Jared B. Craig, Esq. and Stanley Fitzgerald on all counts with prejudice.DONE AND ORDERED in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County, Florida.Case No. 50-2023-CA-015235-XXXA-MB50-2023-CA-015235-XXXA-MB 01/23/2026Maxine Cheesman Circuit JudgeVeterans for America First Chief Legal Counsel Jared Craig Esq.Jared B. Craig Law Offices 20 Baker Rd., Ste. 5 , Newnan, GA 30265. Email Address: pdc.jbc@gmail.com, Phone: 404-488-8996Link to court ruling: https://bit.ly/4rhgYtl Filing # 240127758 E-Filed 01/23/2026 10:18:10 AM

