Renew Financial Sponsors Broward County Water Matters Day for the Third Consecutive Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renew Financial , a leading provider and pioneer in residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing, is proud to announce its continued support of Broward County Water Matters Day, sponsoring the event for the third consecutive year. The annual event brings together residents, environmental organizations, and local leaders to promote water conservation throughout the community.Water Matters Day is one of Broward County’s largest environmental events, offering educational exhibits, interactive activities, and expert resources to help residents learn practical ways to protect water resources and adopt water conservation practices at home.“Supporting Water Matters Day reflects our ongoing commitment to water conservation and community engagement,” said Laura Bravo, Vice President of Government Affairs at Renew Financial. “Events like this help empower homeowners and families with the knowledge and resources they need to make choices that benefit both their homes and the water supply.”As a long-time supporter of the event, Renew Financial continues to champion initiatives that encourage energy efficiency, water conservation, and resilient home improvements that strengthen communities.Through partnerships with local governments, Renew Financial helps make essential home upgrades more accessible to homeowners with programs like PACE financing while supporting broader community goals, such as water conservation.Water Matters Day provides attendees with opportunities to explore conservation technologies, learn about protecting local ecosystems, and discover simple ways to reduce water use while maintaining healthy and comfortable homes.Renew Financial looks forward to another successful year supporting the event and working alongside Broward County residents and partners to promote awareness of water conservation.For more information about Broward County Water Matters Day, visit https://www.broward.org/NaturalResources/WaterConservation/Pages/WaterMattersDay.aspx About Renew FinancialRenew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is a leading residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing provider in Florida and California. Focusing on community impacts, Renew Financial is committed to driving resiliency and environmentally beneficial projects through the residential PACE program. Renew Financial has funded more than $2 billion in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) of over 2 million metric tons, equivalent to removing over 460,000 cars from the road. These projects have also contributed to the creation of nearly 28,000 local jobs and savings of over 2.7 billion gallons of water. Renew Financial is a trademark of Renew Financial Holdings, Inc. California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation - PACE Program Administrator License #60DBO-90653.

