Beyond-Sleep Encourages Everyone to Sleep Better, Live Well on World Sleep Day

Make a Plan to Prioritize your Sleep Health with the Beyond-Sleep VibraSonic Sleep System

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond-Sleep is encouraging everyone to make sleep health a priority on World Sleep Day , Friday, March 13, 2026.The Beyond-Sleep VibraSonic Sleep System is the first of its kind immersive sleep system, featuring six subwoofers built inside the mattress, moving to frequencies of any audio.The patented technology provides seamless, soothing massage modes within every layer of the mattress, while two external, surround speakers make for unparalleled entertainment. The mattress’s adjustable, motorized base allows for precise positioning and support using a wireless remote—elevate your head, legs, or both and find the perfect way to relax, read, game, or sleep. Customers can also purchase the Beyond-Sleep system for up to $1,500 off with code: LUCKY32.“Sleep is essential to your health and well-being, and poor sleep health can have multiple significant impacts on human health,” said Robert Eskridge, executive deputy manager of Beyond-Sleep. “Make a plan to prioritize your sleep health with our Beyond-Sleep Vibrasonic Sleep System to elevate your sleep experience beyond the ordinary.”World Sleep Day incorporates the 2026 theme, Sleep Well, Live Better and is an internationally recognized event that builds connections and raises sleep health awareness among researchers, health care workers, patients, and the public. Participants from each of these stakeholder groups organize sleep health awareness activities in their local clinics, institutions, companies, and communities.There are six dimensions that affect sleep health and consequently overall health and wellbeing.The six dimensions of sleep health are the following:• Duration: how much did you sleep over 24 hours?• Efficiency: how well do you fall asleep and stay asleep?• Timing: when do you sleep?• Regularity: do you have consistent sleep and wake times?• Alertness: do you maintain good focus and attention during waking hours?• Quality: do you feel satisfied with your sleep?The scientific evidence is clear: your sleep is essential to health and well-being. Good sleep promotes wellness and resilience while poor sleep negatively impacts almost all aspects of your body and mind. Your sleep is just as important as nutrition and exercise.About Beyond-SleepExperience the future of sleep tech with Beyond-Sleep. Launched in 2022, Beyond-Sleep allows Star Seeds to push boundaries and explore new markets, while still providing custom solutions through its private label programs. Along with the release of the VibraSonic brand, Star Seeds has also emphasized providing additional services to its wholesale and retail partners including domestic warehousing and warranty service for its products.

