Christi Tasker, Committeewoman for District 17 Miami, has filed a formal complaint with the GOP Party Chair Kevin Cooper

Christi Tasker, Kevin Cooper filed Complaint

VFAF National Press Secretary Christi Tasker, also the elected Committeewoman for District 17 Miami, has filed a formal complaint with the party.

The Miami-Dade Republican Party must maintain a clear, rules-based process allowing the GOP to vote to remove any member or officer when warranted, ensuring accountability, transparency, and trust” — Jared Craig Esq VFAF Legal Counsel, National VP

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From The official press of Veterans for America First Veterans for America First released the following statement from Christi Tasker, elected Republican Committeewoman for District 17 in Miami-Dade County, regarding an internal organizational complaint filed with Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee Chairman Kevin Cooper.Tasker stated that she filed a formal complaint pursuant to the bylaws and governing rules of the Republican Party of Florida concerning reported conduct discussed in group chats involving members of the Miami-Dade Republican Party.According to Tasker, the complaint requests that the Chairman convene the first properly noticed meeting of the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee since August 2025 and provide an updated committee membership list so quorum can be confirmed.Tasker stated that, once quorum is established, the committee may address the matter under the applicable rules and procedures of the Republican Party of Florida. She noted that, under party rules, removal of a member or officer requires a two-thirds vote of the committee.Tasker also stated that the committee members will review the matter and determine the appropriate course of action through the party’s internal process.Complete statement at https://bit.ly/4ufyctE In other VFAF News:VFAF President Robert Cornicelli’s Nonprofit Efforts Helping Veterans Recognized by U.S. Congress:The Veteran Recovery Coalition (VRC), a South Carolina nonprofit led by Captain Robert Cornicelli, has been formally recognized by U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-01) for its work helping veterans facing housing instability, poverty, and substance dependency.In a February 11, 2026 letter, Rep. Mace recognized VRC’s more than decade-long record of service and its reported support of over 2,500 veterans through housing assistance, employment readiness, transportation access, and essential services.“For more than a decade, VRC has helped veterans regain stability, dignity, and long-term self-sufficiency,” Rep. Mace wrote. “Our nation has a duty to stand by those who have served, and your leadership reflects that responsibility in action.”“This recognition from Congress is meaningful to our team and the veterans we serve,” said Cornicelli. “Our focus remains on helping veterans move from crisis to stability.”See previous EIN Presswire release: https://bit.ly/4rYP3j9

VFAF Veterans for Trump the Movement a documentary film by Stan & Donna Fitzgerald and Jared Craig

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.