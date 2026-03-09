Beyond Celiac Appoints Turner Jenkins as Managing Director of Beyond Celiac Investments

Turner Jenkins begins a new role as Managing Director, Beyond Celiac Investments on March 9

Jenkins to lead venture philanthropy strategy, accelerating celiac disease research and treatment

Celiac disease has long been underfunded, relative to its prevalence and impact. With rigorous investment strategy, data, and the patient community, we can catalyze meaningful progress.” — Turner Jenkins, Managing Director of Beyond Celiac Investments

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Celiac, the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, today announced the appointment of Turner Jenkins as Managing Director of Beyond Celiac Investments (BCI), the venture philanthropy program of Beyond Celiac.

In this role, Jenkins will closely collaborate with Beyond Celiac Chief Medical Officer Jordan Dubow, MD, to lead the organization’s investment strategy to accelerate treatments and potential cures for celiac disease while delivering measurable impact for patients and families.

Jenkins will oversee the growth and management of the organization’s investment portfolio, with a focus on building a robust investment pipeline, securing new capital commitments, supporting existing portfolio companies, and expanding a global network of researchers, entrepreneurs, and mission-aligned investors.

“Turner brings a powerful combination of expertise, strategic vision, and personal commitment to our mission,” said Dubow. “His leadership will be instrumental in growing our fund, attracting new investors to the celiac disease space, and accelerating the development of transformative therapies with new investments.”

Driving Investment to Accelerate Cures

Celiac disease is a serious genetic autoimmune condition affecting an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, or about 1% of the population. Up to 83% of Americans who have celiac disease are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed with other conditions. Currently, there are no pharmaceutical treatments or cures for celiac disease. BCI, on which Jenkins has served as a volunteer on the investment committee, was established to bridge critical funding gaps in celiac disease research and innovation.

“Celiac disease has long been underfunded relative to its prevalence and impact,” said Jenkins. “By combining rigorous investment strategy with strong data and a deeply engaged patient community, we have a unique opportunity to catalyze meaningful progress.”

“Like so many families, mine navigates the realities of celiac disease every day,” Jenkins added. “I am committed to advancing solutions that will not only improve quality of life, but fundamentally change the future for our children and millions of others worldwide.”

Throughout his career, Jenkins has served in several leadership roles in the biopharmaceutical industry, spanning venture capital, corporate development, and strategic alliance management across early-stage to commercial organizations. Previously, Jenkins held senior roles at Mirati Therapeutics (acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb), Curzion Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Horizon Therapeutics), and Regulus Therapeutics (later acquired by Novartis).

About Beyond Celiac Investments

Beyond Celiac Investments (BCI) operates as the venture philanthropy arm of Beyond Celiac, the nonprofit organization leading the effort to accelerate treatments and a cure for celiac disease. For additional information or to learn more about BCI, visit https://www.beyondceliac.org/beyond-celiac-investments/.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading science-based catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, serving as a patient advocacy and research-driven organization working to drive diagnosis and accelerate the discovery of new treatments. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research, supporting the broad community of those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, and investing in the most promising treatments, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. BeyondCeliac.org

